Why Rams' Most Critical Game of the Season is in Week 18

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off two bad losses over the last few weeks that have set them back some.

Just two weeks ago, the Rams were playing for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and first place in the NFC West. Fast forward to Week 18, and the Rams are not playing for either of those things heading into the final game of the regular season. The Rams have the first losing streak of their season heading into Week 18, and on Sunday, it could mean more than a one seed.

The Rams want to get back on track this Sunday before the playoffs. No matter what is going on around the NFL, the Rams are just focused on their team and what they need to do before the playoffs.

No matter what, you cannot go into the playoffs with a three-game losing streak and think you are going to have a good run to a Super Bowl. That is something the Rams must avoid this Sunday. This is why the Rams' most important game of the season is in Week 18.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates with wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (15) after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Why Week 18 is important for the Rams

The Rams know what seed they will be playing for before they take the field on Sunday, but that is not going to change their plans on what they are going to do. The bottom line is that the Rams need to show that they could be the team we have seen most of the season heading into the playoffs. They want to improve some things and get back on the winning side of things. That is the most important. They know what they need to do, and now they need to go and execute it on Sunday.

"Week 18 against the Cardinals, the Rams need to win to have a shot at the No. 5 seed. And they will know if that game matters because on Saturday, if the Seahawks beat the 49ers, the Rams will be in a position of having one win beating the Arizona Cardinals away from being the five seed," said Rich Eisen. If the 49ers win on Saturday, this game still means something for the Rams. Expect for the fact that they need to get better because over the last few weeks, the defense has not played as well."

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay shown on the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"At the end of the day, Matthew Stafford has thrown a ton more interceptions over the last few weeks than he did in the first 12 weeks of the season. And they have to play better."

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.