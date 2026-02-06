Recapping the Rams' Night at the NFL Honors

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Here's everything that happened with the Los Angeles Rams at the NFL Honors.

Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford took home the AP MVP award for his incredible 2025 season, in which he led to way to massive performances and victories against some of the best scoring defenses in the NFL.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Having attended the ceremony with his wife and four daughters in attendance, Stafford would bring all his kids on-stage for an emotinal speech in which he thanked everyone who played a role in his career, stating that just because his name is on the trophy, it doesn't highlight to work of many to make this happen.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Steve Cundari and Charissa Thompson and Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, poses with daughters Sawyer Stafford, Chandler Stafford, Hunter Stafford and Tyler Stafford on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stafford then re-committed to the Rams for the 2026 NFL season on-stage and after the event, he again confirmed with reporters that he would be back for next season.

Puka Nacua

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was in attendance at the NFL Honors as he was nominated for AP Offensive Player of the Year. While he did not win the award, with Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba taking home the honor, Nacua was honored in his own right as a nominee as was prompted to show off his unique and beloved fashion sense.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua poses on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nacua finished third behind Smith-Njigba and Christian McCaffrey for voting.

Kyren Williams and Bobby Wagner

Williams, the Rams club winner for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, was joined with his fellow nominees around the league to be celebrated for their work in their communities. Williams did not walk away with the league award but it did go to former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Kyren Williams with his mother Taryn Williams (right) on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wagner, who currently plays for the Washington Commanders, honored the legacy of his late mother and the continued work of his father in his touching tribute to their life's work.

Sean McVay

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was in attendance for the NFL Honors, sporting his Super Bowl LVI ring as he celebrated Stafford's award along with fellow champion Andrew Whitworth.

McVay, along with Williams, were instantly in delight over Stafford's announcement that he would be back next season.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) reacts in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, a player for which McVay and company attempted to trade up for during the NFL Draft. McMillian beat out four others including Tampa Bay Buccaneers Emeka Egbuka, who the Rams tried to trade for as well.

