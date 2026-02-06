Recapping the Rams' Night at the NFL Honors
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Here's everything that happened with the Los Angeles Rams at the NFL Honors.
Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford took home the AP MVP award for his incredible 2025 season, in which he led to way to massive performances and victories against some of the best scoring defenses in the NFL.
Having attended the ceremony with his wife and four daughters in attendance, Stafford would bring all his kids on-stage for an emotinal speech in which he thanked everyone who played a role in his career, stating that just because his name is on the trophy, it doesn't highlight to work of many to make this happen.
Stafford then re-committed to the Rams for the 2026 NFL season on-stage and after the event, he again confirmed with reporters that he would be back for next season.
Puka Nacua
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was in attendance at the NFL Honors as he was nominated for AP Offensive Player of the Year. While he did not win the award, with Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba taking home the honor, Nacua was honored in his own right as a nominee as was prompted to show off his unique and beloved fashion sense.
Nacua finished third behind Smith-Njigba and Christian McCaffrey for voting.
Kyren Williams and Bobby Wagner
Williams, the Rams club winner for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, was joined with his fellow nominees around the league to be celebrated for their work in their communities. Williams did not walk away with the league award but it did go to former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Wagner, who currently plays for the Washington Commanders, honored the legacy of his late mother and the continued work of his father in his touching tribute to their life's work.
Sean McVay
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was in attendance for the NFL Honors, sporting his Super Bowl LVI ring as he celebrated Stafford's award along with fellow champion Andrew Whitworth.
McVay, along with Williams, were instantly in delight over Stafford's announcement that he would be back next season.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, a player for which McVay and company attempted to trade up for during the NFL Draft. McMillian beat out four others including Tampa Bay Buccaneers Emeka Egbuka, who the Rams tried to trade for as well.
