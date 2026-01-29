Why the Rams' 2026 Window Has Turned Dire

The Los Angeles Rams did not reach their ultimate goal of winning it all this past season. The Rams fell one game short, and it was not the way they wanted to end their time with this group of guys.

It is always hard for the team that makes a deep run into the playoffs to bring back the same team from the year before. That is something that will be a challenge for the Rams. But even if they did not bring back the same team, they will look at ways to improve this team this offseason.

The Rams have now moved their focus to the offseason and what they need to do to put themselves and this franchise in this position next season as well. But of course, with a different outcome.

One thing that we know and have seen from this Rams front office over the last few years is that they will find ways to get better and find the right players to help them make another deep run next season. The front office has a great job of making sure they give this team the right pieces.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay leaves the field following a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Rams will Make a Super Bowl run next season

The thing that the Rams have going for them next season is that they still have a lot of talented youth players on both sides of the ball. And they will have a good amount of veterans coming back for this team as well. The biggest one is going to be veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford is going to have to decide whether he wants to come back or retire, just like he had to do last offseason. But everything is pointing to Stafford being back next season.

The offense is still going to have key offensive weapons like running back Kyren Williams, wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

They have a young tight end in Terrance Ferguson, who will be better next season. And the Rams have a good offensive line that will be back and better. It is easy to say this team will make another run next season, but they will still have to get back to work and make sure they fix a few flaws this team has.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

And most importantly, the Rams will have head coach Sean McVay back next season, and he is going to get better in the offseason, because McVay is always looking at ways to get better, no matter what.

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.