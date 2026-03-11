Rams Retain Intriguing Under-the-Radar Talent

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have announced that they have agreed to terms with outside linebacker Keir Thomas II. Thomas spent last season on injured reserve but before his injury, he slowly started to carve out a role for himself.

An undrafted free agent in 2022, Thomas joins Jared Verse and Braden Fiske as the franchise's three Florida State alums. Thomas was again breaking through during training camp before suffering the season-ending injury during preseason, as listed above.

Jan 25, 2026; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke of Thomas' work last season.

“He’s done a really good job and it's not exclusive to the coverage," stated McVay. "That was a great play that he made. Keir's had a really good camp. I think [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe [Coniglio] does such a great job with that whole outside linebacker room. I’ve been really pleased with all of them. They're all continuing to show improvement."

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Keir Thomas (96)

"Keir’s been a guy that's been with us for a long time. He’s getting better and better. He really makes his presence felt on some of the early downs, but that was awesome. What's really cool is you see how excited his teammates get for him when he makes plays like that. He's a Ram through and through. I really like what he's doing.”

Why Thomas is an Underrated Signing

There was a solid chance for Thomas to make the 53-man roster last season before his injury, and it was quite clear that the Rams would at the very least retain him on their practice squad. As McVay mentioned, Thomas' growth as a coverage defender could come in handy, especially on early downs where teams have used run formations to operate a play-action passing attack that devastated the personnel of the field for the Rams.

Jan 18, 2026; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Troy Reeder (51)

On top of that, his natural athleticism, paired with his clear work ethic, has positioned himself for a permanent role within the Rams' run defense, along with a role on Special Teams. It was clear that Troy Reeder was one of the best Special Teamers the Rams had last season, and with Shaun Dolac and now potentially Thomas, Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone might be able to fix the franchise's issues faster than expected.

Plus, his usage on the outside could amplify Desjuan Johnson's inside/ outside positioning to make him a more effective threat. Keep an eye out for Thomas during training camp.