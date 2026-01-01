Rams Reveal Timeline For Quentin Lake's Return

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams announced on Wednesday that they will open the 21-day window for star defender Quentin Lake on January 1st. This move sets up Lake's return from injury.

The Latest From the Facility

The Rams decided to activate Lake on Thursday instead of Wednesday, since all they did was participate in a walk-through. The Rams, in a private event, will host practice at SoFi Stadium due to rainy weather, allowing Lake to return to the practice field for the first time since suffering his injury.

Lake , who suffered an elbow injury during the Rams' home win against Seattle, has been missed by the defense, as they had to replace a former signal caller who is the linchpin of the defense. Lake would play every snap, allowing the Rams to construct their defense around his ability to play within their 3-4, nickel, and dime defense due to his frame, coverage skills, and tackling ability.

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9), safety Kamren Kinchens (26) and safety Quentin Lake (37) wait in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Rams are 3-3 in the six games Lake has missed. Before that, the Rams were 8-2.

Lake is not expected to play this week but is expected to be ready for the Rams' Wild Card showdown.

What Lake's Return Means to the Rams

When news first broke last week that the Rams were looking to bring back both Lake and Roger McCreary from injured reserve, I asked defensive coordinator Chris Shula during his presser last Friday about the benefit of getting to utilize both players again.

“It brings in another good football player that we can utilize their skill sets," stated Shula. "We'll take anybody that's healthy, especially at this time of year. [Anybody] that's healthy and played a lot of good football like Roger has, we're excited to see what he can do. It was unfortunate, we were expecting to have a big role for him in that Tampa game when he came back."

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It was unfortunate he got the injury that he did. He’s going to use all that practice time and he's been here a while now where he's used to our system. Hopefully we can use that and figure out what he does best and put him in those positions. Then, obviously we’re excited to get [Safety Quentin Lake] ‘Q’ back whenever that day comes.”

With Lake back, Shula has his second commander in the field, alongside signal-caller Nate Landman , with Lake being the bridge between the front seven and the secondary, making sure everyone is on the same page.

