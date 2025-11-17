Rams Give Troubling Update Regarding Quentin Lake
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Sunday, Los Angeles Rams safety and team captain Quentin Lake was forced to exit his team's contest against the Seattle Seahawks with an elbow injury. Lake, who did not return to the contest, typically plays every defensive snap for the Rams. Thus his absence forced the Rams to put in Josh Wallace in his place.
McVay Updates Situation
On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about Lake's injury and the time frame for his return. While McVay didn't have specifics and Lake is still undergoing testing, McVay indicated it could be some time until he returns.
The Rams will provide more details on Wednesday and have yet to make a determination on if Lake will go on injured reserve. When questioned further, McVay kept saying that the injury "might be a little bit of time for him."
Wallace, Jaylen McCollough, and Roger McCreary are expected to step up in his place.
Lake's Impact And Potential Replacements
When the Rams made a midseason trade for McCreary, the move was intended to provide the Rams with rotational depth.
When asked about McCreary's usage earlier this season, McVay dived into both McCreary's usage and Lake's overall impact on the defense.
“I like him for his versatility," stated McVay. "[Safety] Quentin Lake does a great job playing so many different things, but there’s not a whole lot of depth behind him. I think what we want to be able to do is we had a like for the football player in terms of his body of work even going back to when he was coming out of Auburn. He has obviously played the slot exclusively for the Titans this year. He has played a little bit of outside corner, but it was more just the competitor and what he’s about."
"The Titans were great to work with and it just so happened that based on some of the things that are going on with us, we felt like it was a smart move. Then once we get him in here, we'll get a feel for the best way to take advantage of his skillset and where that fits. He could play inside or outside, but feel really good about obviously what Quentin Lake does and the many hats that he wears for us. But being able to add some depth in that room was the key to be able to get Roger in here.”
In the meantime, Wallace appears to be the next man up while McCollough will continue in his role as a dime-backer.
