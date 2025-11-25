After Landman, Why Rams Must Prioritize Quentin Lake's Extension

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams extended Nate Landman this week, securing the star linebacker for the next three seasons after taking a gamble on him this offseason. As it turns out, Landman was poorly utilized in Atlanta and after pulling a Zach Baun, Landman is on the verge of an All-Pro season in his new home.

In the wake of the Rams completely abandoning their patented strategy of never paying linebackers, it's now time to pay the linchpin of their defense Quentin Lake .

Lake is currently out injured but could return for the postseason and since the Rams are a near lock for the playoffs, Lake's return should be the lightning rod for the defense to kick into high gear.

This season is it for the Rams. After this year, Chris Shula is gone and Mike LaFleur likely is too. I'm telling you, the rest of the NFL is shellshocked by what the Rams have been doing and they're coming for Sean McVay's assistants. Not only are Shula and LaFleur in play, Nate Scheelhaase, Aubrey Pleasant, Joe Coniglio, Dave Ragone, Ben Kotwica, Zak Kromer, Giff Smith, and Scott Huff are guaranteed to get looks for promotions.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

While Sean McVay could promote internally, he doesn't have many slots for the coaches on his staff and departing coaches, especially coaches who become head coaches, take players from their side of the ball with them and for a team that is as blended as the Rams, with their locker room having zero sense to it and everyone is next to someone else regardless of position, there might be a desire to grab players from both sides of the ball, especially with several veterans expected to hit the free agent market.

The number one target on that list is Quentin Lake. Lake is universally loved within the organization, and he is the epitome of the passionate professional. Not only that, he's one of the best slot corners in the NFL, providing the physicality in the box to stop the run and the skills and footwork needed to be an elite defensive back.

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) takes the field before the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If there was any player designed to stop the McVay offense, it's Lake, and considering the entire NFL copies his system to some extent, one would think that would make Lake a valuable asset.

However, it's everything else that proves his value. A former signal caller, Lake is one of several tacticians on the field at all times. While Nate Landman is the defensive signal caller, he's not always on the field but until he suffered his injury, Lake didn't miss a snap.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) celebrates after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Losing both a defensive coordinator and a permanent signal caller in one year is a lot to recover from.

While Josh Wallace and Jaylen McCollough have done a phenomenal job replacing Lake, there's no replacing a player who can coordinate the defense while playing a fundamental role in their 3-4, nickel, and dime packages.

Another aspect to consider is that Lake is the primary line of communication from Landman to the secondary and Lake can relay and make changes to the coverages if necessary. Whoever replaces Shula will have their own rush designs and tempo on when to call them.

On the white board and the field, Lake is one of the few men in the NFL to accurately provide the complementary coverage plan for said rushing attack while being able to make the necessary adjustments in real time, based on what formation the offense comes out with.

However, we could talk about Lake as a player all day, but here's the truth. To lose Lake is to lose Los Angeles. Lake defines the best of what this city is. A vibrant place where a person can pursue everything they wish to seek.

Whether that's the truth depends on a person's situation but the fact remains that Los Angeles remains a place to dream and for a city that is falling in love with their Rams again, recording record attendances in back-to-back games, they want someone of their own to love, to watch them pursue everything they wish to seek, to be their high flying superstar and it's Lake.

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9), safety Kamren Kinchens (26) and safety Quentin Lake (37) wait in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Lake grew up in Irvine, went to Mater Dei, played for UCLA, and is a team captain on the Rams. On top of that, not only is he one of the most intelligent people in football, he's one of the most articulate men in the NFL, and where better to launch a media career than his home?

He's masterful, marketable, and magnificent. Lake, who has already made a multitude of media appearances, will be one of the biggest voices in football once he retires. When the graphic of his name pops up on the screen, will the organization be okay with another team's name next to his when they could've kept Los Angeles' finest home?

Money is important, but it's really accounting in the NFL. It's Stan Kroenke's money and he has plenty of it. Right now, Lake and the Rams know their views on his value. If there's a way to make this work, get Lake's deal done right now, and if there isn't, make it work because the price goes up by the day.

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

As Aaron Donald did, as Cooper Kupp did, as they both still do, Quentin Lake will define the standards of the Rams' defensive back room for the next decade. Chris Shula will go, and one day Aubrey Pleasant likely will too, but guys like Lake ensure the framework they all built together serves as the foundation for the Rams' defensive back room for the rest of Sean McVay's tenure as head coach.

