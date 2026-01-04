Why Rams Rookies Will be Key to Playoff Run

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to wrap up the regular season as they take on the Arizona Cardinals.

While the Rams will play their starters, Arizona is eliminated from the playoffs, and LA cannot compete for the NFC West or the No. 1 seed. Neither team is playing for much.

Because of that, the Rams are turning their focus to the playoffs, where they will be a wild card. LA is currently the No. 6 seed, and depending on how Week 18 goes, it’s likely to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round.

The Rams’ season ended at the hands of the Eagles in last year’s playoffs, and they hope that is not the case again should the two teams meet for a second straight year. How can Sean McVay prevent that from happening?

It may start with involving the rookies.

The Rams rookies

The Rams have started to lean on some of their 2025 NFL Draft class members, as several players from that group have begun to see more action. They are professionals now, and McVay trusts them to make the right plays when called upon.

That includes tight end Terrance Ferguson , who has seen his snap count increase significantly in the last few weeks. According to Pro Football Focus, he has played 203 snaps in the last four games, whereas he only played 153 in the previous nine.

The Rams have run a large amount of 13 personnel (one running back, three tight ends), doing so more than any other team in the NFL. That formation is difficult to defend, so even the best defenses will struggle with all the tight ends the Rams feature.

That is where Ferguson can be a factor in the passing game, as McVay knows how to use him creatively. He could break through as a factor for this Rams offense in the playoffs.

Another player who could have a big postseason is edge rusher Josaiah Stewart . He has not played as much in the last few weeks as he did in the middle of the season, but pass-rush depth is key to a deep postseason run.

Stewart is an undersized but explosive edge rusher who can be a productive player behind Jared Verse and Kobie Turner. If the Rams want to win multiple road games, getting after the quarterback will be one of the most important elements.

Ferguson and Stewart will be two of the biggest X-factors for this Rams team if they want to rebound from a disappointing conclusion to the season. If they can get breakout production from the rookies, their chances of a playoff run increase tremendously.



