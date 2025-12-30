The Rams Finally Have a Burgeoning Star at Tight End

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are a franchise who have drafted and employed NFL legends for almost 90 years. With a Hall of Famer at nearly every position, the Rams have yet to develop a franchise legend at the tight end position.

While he's far off from being immortalized in Canton, rookie Terrance Ferguson has taken big steps towards being the franchise's greatest tight end ever.

A Strong Start to His Career

Ferguson 's performance over the last few weeks, after being sidelined in the beginning of the season has peeled back the potential of what he could become.

" Terrance Ferguson has registered five catches of at least 25 yards this season, the most by a Rams rookie tight end in the last 35 years," stated the Rams PR Team.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Terrance Ferguson has recorded a receiving TD in each of his last two games," stated the Rams PR Team. "The last Rams rookie to catch a touchdown in consecutive games was Puka Nacua in 2023. Ferguson is the fourth Rams first-year tight end to catch a TD pass in consecutive games and the first since Michael Hoomanawanui in 2010."

McVay on Ferguson

Ferguson's development has been slow and steady, reverting back to the normal timeline for rookies in the Rams' program, since they had the roster and cap space to play veteran players.

Ferguson has come on strong when the Rams have needed him, translating many of the strong traits he displayed early in OTAs to the field in prime time. Earlier in the week, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on how far Ferguson has come as many expect McVay to use Ferguson as his own version of Travis Kelce moving forward.

“I think it's been steady and I think it's been something that you're really excited about how bright his future is because all he’s doing is getting better," stated McVay. "He's so coachable. He’s secure enough to be able to acknowledge the areas that he can improve. I think he has great examples of these veterans around him of being able to see what it looks like to do right. He's getting a bunch of experience."

"You guys have heard me say it all the time, ‘Repetition is the mother of learning.’ He's playing a lot of meaningful snaps and in some big-time games and some big-time atmospheres. That's only going to continue to serve him well. I think the best is yet to come for him like I've talked to you guys about.”

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.