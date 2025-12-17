How Rams’ Josaiah Stewart Continues to Connect the Defense

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. If picking gems in the third round of the NFL Draft was a sport, Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead would have a goal medal as not only has he drafted players like Kobie Turner, Byron Young, Blake Corum, and Kamren Kinchens in that round over the last few years, he's added another gem in Josaiah Stewart this season.

Stewart has been a revelation for the Rams, overcoming an injury issue to OTAs to cement himself as a valued member of the defense. Recently, Stewart has been receiving praise from the public for his continued efforts on the field. Despite already having Jared Verse and Byron Young, Stewart continues to make a difference with a versatile skillset that has adapted into the Rams' system without issue.

McVay on Stewart

On Tuesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on Stewart's development so far this season. Stewart has 11 tackles and two sacks this season, while doubling as a solid option in coverage.

“I think because of how intentional he is and I think as he's continuing to accumulate reps, you're able to learn from it," stated McVay. "I think he's getting more and more comfortable and confident with the speed at which this game is played, some of the things that allow his great skillset to be able to come to life. Where does he fit in some of the normal ball situations and then where are some of his opportunities as a rusher? He's obviously shown some versatility, both as a rusher and if we ask him to be used in coverage."

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think overall growth, intentionality day by day, and obviously he's got a great coach in [Outside Linebacker Coach] Joe Coniglio that really challenges these guys but more importantly, loves them. I think they feel that from him and I think that's why you've seen such consistent growth and improvement from guys in that room in particular.”

The Three Amigos

The outside linebacker room has been an efficient one all year and with Desjuan Johnson adding a new element from the outside as a duel-threat player who can also play on the inside, defensive coordinator Chris Shula has been able to get all Stewart, Verse, and Young on the field at the same time without having to worry about fatigue and production.

Shula has expanded Stewart's role, using him in a variety of effective ways that puts Stewart in position to make the most out of his natural speed and aggression. McVay spoke on Stewart's relationship with Verse and Young after being asked if Stewart learns from them.

“I think so," stated McVay. "I think he has a lot of respect for those guys. I think the game makes sense to him. He’s a very instinctual player. He’s really smart. He very rarely makes the same mistake twice and then he’s obviously got some really special ability. I think he's just continuing to learn."

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) and linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I do think things come to him naturally because of his overall football IQ and feel and just some of the natural things that make sense to him whether it be situationally or as a rusher being able to work edges on people or understanding how to set an edge and even where he fits in some of the coverage contours. He's just a really good football player and he’s only going to get better.”

