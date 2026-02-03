Sean McVay Gives First Public Thoughts On Rams Bubba Ventrone

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. No team had more losses due to Special Teams failures than the Los Angeles Rams. In a disaster that cost five men their jobs if not more, the Rams are looking to a new voice to fix an age old issue.

Bubba Ventrone , the Rams' new Special Teams Coordinator, is tasked with fixing that.

McVay on Ventrone

During his end of season presser on Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay gave his first remarks regarding his new Special Teams Coordinator.

“I think the first thing is I remember watching him as a player and then he transitions into coaching," stated McVay. "There's an energy. There's a toughness, mentally and physically, that he provides. There's a style of play philosophically with how he believes in coaching, what his units have looked like, where he foundationally learned what he knows about this game. There are a lot of guys that he's come from that have had a ton of success as teams coordinators. Obviously, being able to play under and learn under Coach [Bill] Belichick. He had tremendous success in Indianapolis."

Aug 5, 2024; Cleveland Browns assistant head Coach/special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone during a press conference at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"You look at Cleveland, he’s a guy that's really continued to just elevate people that he's around. More importantly, you talk about the impact that he makes, the ability to be able to develop the totality of the roster because when you've got basically 70 guys on your normal roster and your practice squad, at some point you're probably using all those guys especially in the different phases that he'll be responsible for overseeing. The alignment is the big thing. I see the energy, the passion that he coaches with and the relationships that he builds. That was something that was really appealing to me because I'd like to think that when we're at our best, that's how we're coaching as well.”

McVay Has A History of Hiring Belichick Coaches

Ventrone, a former Bill Belichick assistant, joins a growing list of coaches who have worked for Belichick and Sean McVay. I asked McVay what is it about Belichick coaches that breeds success in Los Angeles.

"Then you look at other guys, whether it's the [Texans Offensive Coordinator Nick] Caley's, the [Offensive Line Coach] Ryan Wendell's from the Belichick background and then, [Special Teams Coordinator] Bubba Ventrone coming in here," stated McVay. "He's a great coach. I respect the way that he does it. There's a foundational philosophy. There's a demand of the discipline, the intrinsic motivation, the consistent things, the ball's right. When guys that have been around good settings and situations, usually they're trained the right way and then they've got their makeup and the competitive makeup to be able to handle some of the different things that you go through when you're around greats like Coach Belichick."

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 inside the Kenan Football Center. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We are going to really do our due diligence. I think the fortunate thing for us is we've had a lot of reps at this. You don't want to rush it and you want to look at the successful outcomes. You want to look at the times that maybe you've been shortsighted and make sure that you do a great job of being able to put together the best staff because it's like putting together a team. The cohesiveness and the staff continuity and connection amongst those guys is so freaking important to me. Who you bring in and their makeup is so vital because we got a bunch of high character guys that push each other in the right ways. It just takes one miss to mess up those dynamics and make sure that we're betting on the right people. I'm excited about whoever we bring in here this year.”

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.