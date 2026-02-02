Rams' Quentin Lake Recognized By NFL Legend

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. In 2025, the Los Angeles Rams made native Quentin Lake the pillar of their defense, signing him to a three-year extension that keeps the UCLA graduate in the city that he has always called home.

A long journey from his days as a sixth round safety trying to make the team, Lake picked up an incredible honor by one of the best to ever do it.

Brady Praises Lake

NFL legend Tom Brady was handing out his annual #LFG awards as a part of his coverage for Fox Sports: NFL. Brady was asked to name his #LFG 6th Round Pick of the Year, the same round Brady was selected in many moons ago. Brady named Lake after Lake put in an incredible year of work, only leaving the field due to injury this season.

"When he's in, he's the X Factor in that secondary. Don't sleep on these six rounders. Okay, never sleep on a six rounder," stated Brady.

"Yeah. This is like. This just speaks to my heart, you know? It just warms me inside thinking about these guys that are drafted late, passed over all these times by these, you know, genius scouts and personnel executives that think they have all the answers all the time, and sometimes they just slip through the crack to the sixth round."

"But I'll tell you who doesn't, who deserves to be on this list. Quentin Lake . Great year in the secondary, played nickel, played safety, covered guys, zone coverage, man coverage, tackles, blitzing, and they really missed him when he was out. That Rams defense when he was out, their points per game went way up, when he's in. He's the X factor in that secondary."

Lake Is Loved In Los Angeles

Earlier this season, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on what Lake's extension means to him.

“I’m really happy for him," stated McVay. "He’s well deserving. He's a guy that, similar to some of the other players that we've talked about that have gotten these extensions or that we've onboarded, represents everything that we love about what we want be about with the values and the principles. I think he's had great production and great versatility but more importantly, I think you look at it, there's a reason why he's basically been unanimously voted as a captain the last couple years."

"He's got an incredible way about himself. I think some of these special players elevate people that they're around in situations they're a part of. You've heard me talk about that before. That's who Quentin Lake is. I love him. I love the journey that he's been on and I'm really happy that he stuck with me for a few more years.”

