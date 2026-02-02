Sean McVay Shares First Thoughts on Extension With Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are moving full steam ahead and locking up the two men who have made magic happen was a priority this offseason.

With only one more year remaining on their deals, the Rams have extended head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead for the foreseeable future. In the nine years together, the Rams have had eight winning seasons, seven playoff appearances, three NFC title game appearances, two Super Bowl appearances, and victory in Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams are now set to pursue a roster that can produce a Lombardi next season.

McVay on Extension

During his end of season press conference on Monday, McVay shared with the media his thoughts on signing an extension with Snead.

“It means a lot," stated McVay. "I've said it before and I think as you continue to accumulate experience, you realize how fortunate I feel to work for such great ownership with Mr. [Stanley] Kroenke and Josh [Kroenke] and the family in general. Their whole family's been incredible. I felt the most supported in the moments that you need it the most. It's been unconditional and it's been consistent. Our relationship is only built going over into year 10."

"I value that more than I think ever before, to be able to lead alongside [General Manager] Les [Snead], [Rams President] Kevin [Demoff] and [Rams Chief Operating Officer] Tony [Pastoors], really our organization, it's special. At the end of the day, everything goes back to people. They make this place special. To be able to do it in a city that you love with a fan base that you're watching continue to grow and then people that were fans for a long time, I just love it. This is where we've raised our family. So much of my life has gone on here and I'm just really grateful."

"I'm grateful for our players and our coaches because these opportunities don't present themself if you're not around great people. It's ownership. It's other guys in the leadership group. It's our players. It's our coaches and they deserve a ton of credit. I'm excited to be able to continue to build with them moving forward.”

It remains unclear how long the extensions are for but according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, the contracts appear to run concurrently.

"Deals are identical in length, a source said…and safe to say they will be Rams for as long as they want to be," tweeted Rodrigue.

