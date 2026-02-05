NFL Executives Believe Rams Have Bold Plan to Replace Stafford

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams currently sit in an uncomfortable position in regards to Matthew Stafford's future. The Rams quarterback had a career year and while the organization wants him back, there is no guarentee that Stafford returns.

In the mean time, Rams general manager Les Snead is putting together options to proceed into the 2026 NFL season, with or without Matthew Stafford. And as it turns out, the NFL believes Snead is lining up the organization to pull off his biggest move yet.

The Rams Want Joe Burrow

NFL Executives tell Los Angeles Rams on SI they anticipate that if Matthew Stafford retires, Les Snead and the Rams are expected to make a tremendous push for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burrow, who's name has circulated around the Rams for sometime as a potential successor to Stafford, hasn't played in the postseason since the 2022 NFL season and has seemingly grown frustrated with the lack of success and the financial shortfalls of the franchise.

Burrow is under contract with the Bengals through the 2029 NFL season after signing a five-year, $275 million extension.

The Trade Value

While it remains unclear what the price for Burrow, it's assumed that both the Rams' first round picks would be in play along with additional compensation from the 2026 draft or the 2027 draft, based on previous deals.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) gets to his feet after catching a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burrow also has a deep connection with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase's deal runs until 2029 while Higgins' runs until 2028. Those three men are the Bengals' biggest cap hits entering next season.

When the Rams traded for Matthew Stafford , they sent the Lions two first round picks, a third round pick, and a nine-figure NFL starting quarterback in Jared Goff. That was in 2021.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

When the Rams traded for the first overall pick to select Goff in 2016, they sent two first round picks, two second round picks, and two third round picks to move up from 15th to first, along with getting back a fourth round pick and a sixth round pick.

With all things considered, the Rams likely have to give up at least three first round picks to make this move work. That isn't something that the Rams are afraid to do.

Burrow to the Rams?

For Los Angeles, the move makes a lot of sense. In a lot of ways, Burrow emulates many of the on-field and off-field characteristics that Stafford has provided over the past five seasons. On top of that, the Rams offensive line kept Stafford clean, which plays well for Burrow's injury history.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) signals to the sideline before a play on third and short in the second quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The only question if this moves is to proceed that needs to be answered is if Cincinnati is willing to make a deal and if not, is Burrow ready to force a move. All dependant on if Stafford retires.

