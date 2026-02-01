Three Options to Replace Rams Outgoing Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams will not enter next season with Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator as LaFleur has taken the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job. Here are three options for the Rams as they search for LaFleur's replacement.

1. Nate Scheelhaase

This is the clear and cut answer. To be frank, there shouldn't even be a discussion. Scheelhaase being named offensive coordinator is the next course of action. He was the Rams' pass game coordinator, is a brilliant offensive mind who has kept the Rams ahead of the offensive curve, and passed up being the head coach in waiting at Iowa State to work under Sean McVay .

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Scheelhaase is qualified, has the respect of the building, and if the Rams don't elevate him, they'll burn a bridge they don't want to burn. Long story short is this. If the Rams want to contend for the Super Bowl next season, they need Scheelhaase to do so. Nuff said.

2. Kliff Kingsbury

While this would be the first season since 2010, outside of that one rebound year with USC in 2023 after getting fired by the Arizona Cardinals that Kingsbury wouldn't be a team's offensive play caller, being a McVay assistant would be the move that gets Kingsbury a head coaching job in 2027, something he hoped would happen this year with his return to the Washington Commanders.

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Kingsbury would bring a diverse passing attack to the Rams, building upon what the Rams already have in place. However, the downside is that Kingsbury's success comes from his Air Raid offense, an offense that is effective in it's own right but is amplified with a mobile quarterback, something the Rams do not have.

3. Jon Gruden

I know, I know and as wild as the thought may seem, Gruden wants to coach in the NFL again and Sean McVay's entire coaching career was built on his work with the Gruden's. Jon gave McVay his first coaching job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and then Jon's brother Jay hired McVay to be an assistant on his arena league team.

Former NFL Coach Jon Gruden have a laugh while attending an NFL training camp session ten at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla.

When the Commanders fired the Shanahans and hired Jay Gruden as head coach, Gruden kept McVay on the staff, promoting him to offensive coordinator before the Rams hired McVay as head coach so the ties run deep. McVay is great at passing but Gruden knows how to win via a strong rushing attack with a quarterback under center.

From a schematic standpoint, it would bring balance to the offense in the most fiery of ways.

