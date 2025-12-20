Rams’ Sean McVay Makes First-Ever In-Season Coach Firing

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have made a massive move with their coaching staff with only two games to go in the season.

For the first time in his nine-year tenure as head coach, Sean McVay has made his first ever in-season coaching termination, firing Special Teams Coordinator Chase Blackburn after the Special Teams Unit has suffered for years under his direction.

"ESPN sources: Rams fired special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn," stated Schefter. "The Rams’ special teams played a role in three of the team’s four losses this season, including Thursday night’s defeat in Seattle, and now changes are being made."

Blackburn, who was hired in 2023, made various strides during his time in Los Angeles, successfully instituting the "knuckleball kickoff" while integrating long snapper Jake McQuaide back into the team, along with working with a variety of kickers, to moderate success. In Blackburn's three seasons with the team, the Rams have made the postseason in all those years. Blackburn was a pivital factor in Ethan Evans becoming

It's confirmed that Special Teams Assistant Ben Kotwica will step into the role on an interim basis. Against the Seahawks on Thursday, the Special Teams unit gave up a punt return touchdown that sparked the Seattle comeback, while Harrison Mevis missed the go-ahead kick late in the game.

The Special Teams Unit has played a decisive role in three of the Rams' four losses, as stated by Schefter. The Rams had kicks blocked against the Eagles and 49ers earlier this season, resulting in losses on the final play of the game.

During the season, the Rams said goodbye to long snapper Alex Ward and moved Joshua Karty to the practice squad. The Rams were also one of the worst kicking units in 2023. While it's unclear what direction the Rams will take, it should be noted that former Special Teams Coordinator John Fassel is likely to be without a job after the season, since he works for the Tennessee Titans and the Titans have already begun to clean house.

Fassel worked for the Rams from 2012-2019, establishing the best trio of Special Teamers that franchise has ever had with McQuaide, Johnny Hekker, and Greg Zuerlein making the Pro Bowl under his direction.

For now, the Rams have a new voice leading the Special Teams unit and this move signals a newfound aggression by McVay as he's gunning for his second Super Bowl. It's been clear that the execution of the Rams' Special Teams was the Achilles Heel, and in a year of massive turnover for the unit, it's Blackburn who is the latest to get the ax.

