Rams, Sean McVay Only Focused on One Thing

The Los Angeles Rams want to do special things this season. That means holding up anything Super Bowl Trophy. The Rams built this team this season to go all the way and be the best team that is standing at the end of the season.

They hit a little speed bump last week when they lost a huge NFC West matchup that has them now seeded at No. 6 going into Week 17. The Rams are now looking forward and not back. They are looking to get back on the winning side of things.

The message all season has been about taking the season one game at a time, and with a view to the big picture. That is what they have been doing well, and head coach Sean McVay is leading that message and has been all season.

He wants his guys to focus on the task at hand and not look back or too far forward. For the Rams, it is all about who they are playing this week and nothing else. They cannot let the outside noise get to them or the things that they cannot control.

Rams Have Big Picture Focus

The Rams had their Pro Bowlers announced earlier this week, one being quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford is having the best season of his career and is the leader for NFL MVP this season.

“You talk to the real football people. … I think he’s seen as a guy that’s one of the best to do it,” McVay said. “I think that’s been very well acknowledged this year, but I think it’s probably overdue.”

“The best part about Matthew is, he’s got this great humility,” McVay said, adding, “What he cares about are the respect of his teammates, his coaches, and the people he’s playing against. And I think when you talk to those who know, he's got great respect and admiration for the way that he competes, the way he goes about it, and what type of player he is.”

“Wasn’t even close,” Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said about the Pro Bowl, chuckling, on Wednesday. “So at that point, I kind of reserved myself to just go play, have fun, and whatever happens, happens. But it is cool to be a part of it.”

Stafford is looking to lead this Rams team to the promised land and bring the second Super Bowl to Los Angeles. That is what he wants, and he is playing like it.

