Breaking Down Key Points From McVay's, Snead's First 2026 Vision

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams held their first press conference since the end of the 2025, with head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead answering various questions from reporters.

Here are the big points.

Coaching Changes

McVay dove into various decisions regarding his coaching staff. McVay felt he had multiple top candidates in-house for the offensive coordinator position, thus he handed out the co-offensive coordinator role to Nate Scheelhaase and Dave Ragone. Both men will share responsibilities. Scheelhaase will be offensive coordinator, Ragone is on the same level but will also continue with his role as quarterbacks coach, while Rob Calabrese's elevation is essentially into Scheelhaase's old pass game coordinator role.

Eric Yarber will continue in his role as a wide receivers coach and his former student Robert Woods will start his career as Yarber's assistant.

Kliff Kingsbury will oversee and collaborate with the offensive gameplan. He will also add his experience as a head coach to the group. McVay and Kingsbury are still working his role out, but he is essentially a true second-in-command coach.

The Rams decided to part ways with Aubrey Pleasant as they felt it was in the best interest for both sides to move on. McVay stated he had several conversations with Pleasant before the decision was made.

Contracts

The Rams have not ruled out an extension with Matthew Stafford but the likely course for both parties is to go on a year-to-year basis. Stafford has one more year on his current deal.

The Rams have not engaged in any contract talks with Davante Adams.

Tyler Higbee has not made a decision on whether he'll play this season. The Rams would like to see him back in 2026.

The Rams will address free agency and the draft before attacking the extensions of players under contract.

Therefore, the 2023 class likely won't get extended until after April 25th.

Free Agency

Jimmy Garoppolo , who's a pending free agent with alleged interest from the Arizona Cardinals. McVay stated he loved him and would love to have him back as a backup. However, McVay understands if Garoppolo decides to take a starting job.

When it comes to the secondary, the Rams are set to lose several defensive backs. The Rams are working through the issue. They are committed to finding answers but do not know what route they wish to go yet. Are open to re-signing players and adding new faces.

