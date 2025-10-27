Rams Make Surprising Move to Open Up Roster Spot
The Los Angeles Rams answered the question on how they plan to open up a roster spot for newly acquired defensive back Roger McCreary.
The Move
In an unexpected turn of events, the Rams placed wide receiver Tutu Atwell on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least four more games.
Atwell, who suffered a week six hamstring injury during practice, missed the Ravens game and against the Jaguars, he was limited to 10 snaps.
Sean McVay on Monday provided zero indication that Atwell was still hurt and would miss this week's game.
Atwell was limited in practice during week six. He was then limited on Wednesday during week seven before putting in full practices to wrap up the week. That means Atwell was fine for the most part, according to the injury report for week seven, played ten plays, had a week off, and is now set to miss all of November for something that occurred two weeks ago that didn't stop him from practicing, unless a development occurred during the Jaguars game.
McVay on Atwell Before Jagaurs Game
According to Sean McVay, Atwell was operating close to normal before the Jaguars game, indicating something happened after the Rams left Baltimore.
“When we put limited, it means really that if he was going to take a normal workload, we're just a little bit more mindful of some of the high-speed yards," stated McVay. "Everything is trending in the direction of we expect him to be ready to roll. We’re just being smart, easing him back in, but it's not because of any sort of setbacks. He's making good progress so we feel good about him.”
Atwell, who had breakout performances against the Colts and 49ers in weeks four and five is essentially set to miss seven total weeks and six games, counting the Ravens and Jaguars contests.
“I think what's great about Tutu is whatever he's asked…and I've mentioned this previously, when he's gotten opportunities to take on bigger roles, whether it was a couple years ago when [Former Rams Wide Receiver] Cooper's [Kupp] been on IR and missed extended periods of time, he’s really answered the bell," stated McVay.
"Then this year, even though there's been limited opportunities, I think what you've seen is the impact that he can have with the way that he's able to affect and influence coverage, the big plays that he makes against the Niners, the big play that he made against Indy that you're talking about. The moment's not too big. He loves it. I think he plays big and he's shown that he's consistently ready to go depending upon what's asked of him. If Puka isn't able to go, then looking forward to seeingTutudo his thing regardless of whether Puka plays or not.”
