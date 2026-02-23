Sean McVay Has Opportunity to Add Hidden Gem to Complete His Offense

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Tutu Atwell's time with the Los Angeles Rams might be over but his responsibilities will need to be filled. One veteran wide receiver could be the perfect fit at this point in his career.

CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles named NFL wide receiver Christian Kirk as one of his hidden free agent gems.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"After a quiet regular season, Christian Kirk had 10 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns in two postseason games, showing he still provides some downfield juice from the slot, a valuable commodity especially for his likely price point," stated Pereles. "Kirk will turn 30 midway through the 2026 season, and health has been an issue. Still, he was a 1,108-yard receiver in 2022, and he had 787 yards in just 12 games in 2023. A team in search of a slot receiver with some giddy up could do much worse, especially on what will likely be a short, cheap deal."

As the Rams continue to develop Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield, the team has yet to find a third receiver option that properly complements the remainder of the offense. With Xavier Smith and Brennan Presley as the top candidates to replace Atwell's speed, Kirk could be the savvy, speedy, route runner that bridges the Rams' personnel groupings while acting as a premier option on third down.

Why Atwell Didn't Work Out

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on why Atwell's usage did not improve this season and considering the issue coming down to the Rams' personnel grouping, a player like Kirk, who doesn't need consistent snaps to be effective, shouldn't have the same issues.

“I think the first thing is the vision that we had for what our offense was going to be going into the season and then what it became organically was very different based on the number of receivers that we played with in a lot of situations," stated McVay. "Part of the thought process when we made that signing last year was that we were going to still be in a lot of the 11 personnel grouping. You have him, Puka [Nacua], Davante [Adams] and then the complimentary pieces."

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) makes attach against San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Unfortunately, he had some injuries. There were some different things that went on where the games continued to go when he missed the period of time. Then, we organically figured out this next iteration where we leaned into a lot of the 13 personnel, that naturally just takes receivers off the grass. I love the human being. The more I do this, it's so much more about the relationships that are built, and I know that's not what you're asking me, but that's where that means a lot. He’s let me into his life. I love him. I wish I really could have done better, but I always still have a responsibility for what I think is best for our football team."

"If you were to ask me right now what our offense, defense or in the kicking game is going to look like, we have visions. In a lot of instances, they go according to plan and then sometimes they organically adjust and adapt as the season unfolds. That's really what last year entailed. I'm not trying to make any excuses, that's just the truth.”

