NFL Draft Positions Rams Will Focus On At Combine

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. For the first time in the Sean McVay era, the Los Angeles Rams are in possession of two first round picks for the same NFL draft and with championship ambitions on the minds of the organization, what the franchise does with those picks could change everything for a franchise set to host the Super Bowl this season.

Here are three positions the Rams will focus on at the NFL Combine.

Cornerback

It's clear that the Rams ' cornerback situation is the top priority this offseason as the team looks to fix its biggest issue while addressing a unit that is set to lose Roger McCreary and Cobie Durant this offseason. The Rams have the possibility of adding one piece or taking the ultimate gamble, using both first round picks to establish a potential five-year solution at the position.

Another thing to note is that the Rams announced their coaching staff, and pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant isn't on it. So one must wonder if the Rams will still use a three-man cornerback rotation.

Wide Receiver

The Rams have to start to think about life after Davante Adams with the same urgency as the concern for life after Matthew Stafford. Whoever replaces Stafford will need a second threat as teams are destined to double Puka Nacua against any passer who doesn't have Stafford's brazenness and arm.

In the meantime, a third option could be the key to winning the Lombardi. Even with Konata Mumpfield and Jordan Whittington expected to take a jump in production, Kliff Kingsbury and his air raid nature was named assistant head coach for a reason, the Rams are going to throw the ball, and having a variety of pass catchers will be crucial to Stafford's next MVP campaign.

Offensive Line

This might come as a surprise, considering the Rams have all five positions on their offensive line covered entering 2026. While that is true, the Rams also learned in 2025 what a lack of depth at the line can do for an offense that was lighting the league on fire when all five offensive linemen were firing on all cylinders.

Warren McClendon proved this point when he flawlessly stepped in for Rob Havenstein. With Coleman Shelton, Steve Avila, Kevin Dotson, and McClendon entering contract years, the Rams will have to address the position in some way, and having the future on the roster this season is needed for a seamless transition.

