Rams Should Consider Unique Addition to Elevate McVay's Offense

Njoku Is Done With Cleveland

Impending free agent David Njoku has stated that he will not play for the Cleveland Browns anymore. While it's unclear if Njoku doesn't want to play for the franchise or if the franchise also wants to part ways, what is clear is that Njoku will be finding a new home next season.

“Cleveland, first off I love you," wrote Njoku via Instagram. "These 9 years have been a beautiful journey. I’m so grateful for all the memories we shared together. Thank you to The Haslams, Andrew Berry and the whole Browns organization for everything!! All my teammates I shared the battle with I’m so grateful for you guys. The time for me to find a new home has come and all I can think of is just the gratefulness in my heart. The city of Cleveland will forever be home. #ChiefOut.”

In the story by Sports Illustrated's Karl Rasmussen, Njoku's career in Cleveland gets put under the spotlight where Njoku finished his tenure as one of the greatest tight ends in franchise history.

"Njoku appeared in a total of 118 games for the Browns," wrote Rasmussen. "He caught 384 passes for 4,062 yards and 34 touchdowns in his career. He ranks sixth all time in touchdown catches in franchise history, and is third in receptions behind only Ozzie Newsome and Dante Lavelli. Njoku’s best season came in 2023 when he made the lone Pro Bowl of his career. That year, he set career highs with 81 receptions, 882 receiving yards and six touchdown catches."

"Last year, injuries limited him to just 12 games, and he didn’t have his usual impact on the offense as the passing game struggled throughout the season, rotating between three different quarterbacks. Njoku was targeted just 48 times and had 33 receptions for 293 yards and four touchdowns."

How This Affects The Rams

The Rams have zero idea if Tyler Higbee will return next season and due to their extended use of 13 personnel, it's critical the Rams have four tight ends on their active roster. The Rams will take Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen, and Terrance Ferguson.

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke recently about Higbee and Rob Havenstein's plans for next season.

“I have spoken with them," stated McVay. "Those guys are all-time Rams. I think it's very similar to Matthew [Stafford]. I think it's one of those deals like give them a little bit of time. Let them digest and unpack the emotions of where they're at. Whether they continue to play or whether they don't want to play anymore, they've been legacy players."

"They've been legacy human beings, more importantly. I have spoken with both of those guys, but similar to Sarah's question about Matthew earlier, we want to be able to give them some time to unpack the emotions. Then we'll circle back at the appropriate date that's respectful for them and be they’ll able to let me know what they're thinking and then we'll follow from that point on.”

Regardless if Higbee returns, Njoku could be an option for the Rams as they look to expand their 12 and 13 personnel packages. Rams general manager Les Snead did allude to a potentail heavy investment into next season if Matthew Stafford returned, which Stafford confirmed he would do during the NFL honors.

Njoku turns 30 in July.

