Rams Tyler Higbee Makes Shocking Decision on Playing Future

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made it clear that they wanted Tyler Higbee back for the 2026 season and for good reason. Higbee, the franchise's greatest tight end, was a cornerstone of their 13 personnel offense. Higbee's work played a massive role in Matthew Stafford's MVP campaign and thus, the interest was there.

After taking time to consider his future, Higbee has made his decision and it was an unexpected one.

Higbee's Here For the Future

ESPN's Adam Schefter reveals Higbee is coming back for the 2026 season and has signed a two-year deal, keeping him with the franchise until after the 2027 campaign.

"Rams and TE Tyler Higbee reached agreement on a two-year deal worth up to $8 million, per his agent @ErikBurkhardt," wrote Schefter.

Higbee, who is 33 years old, was a candidate for retirement.

“We’re giving him his time to be able to let him decide, but obviously if that's something that he wants to do then we would be very interested in continuing that relationship with him," stated Rams head coach Sean McVay earlier in the week.

My Instant Take

This makes sense. It is a bit shocking to see Higbee get a two-year deal as I expected both parties expressing a wish to do a year to year deal. After the Rams' loss in the NFC Championship game, there was a look that I saw in Higbee, the same look I saw in Matthew Stafford, that stated they weren't done.

There was a hunger to continue to fight, especially for Higbee, who missed Super Bowl LVI due to injury. This move, at $4 million a season makes complete sense. Higbee is a glue guy, and that's the type of players who define the term "form is temporary, class is permientn"

Former Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said it best.

“I think you guys saw it," stated LaFleur. "He missed some time and he went out there and it looked like he hadn't missed a day. Let the physical stuff speak for itself, his career has been awesome since he was drafted here and he's won a Super Bowl here. He’s won a lot of games. He's had a lot of production. I don’t know how many touchdowns he's had, but it's been a lot because you never forget the end zone dances."

"The coolest part for him and for us as coaches and I would think for all his teammates is just the joy he brings. He enjoys being out on that grass at a level that is unmatched. I'm not in that huddle on game days. That's a special little deal that those 11 guys get to do each and every play. He's present and he has a great energy about him. He has a great urgency about him. I know for me personally, just being able to watch him play and do what he loves to do is pretty special.”

