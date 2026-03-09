The Tyler Higbee Extension Doesn't Add Up

The Los Angeles Rams offense continues to evolve under Sean McVay, which is a hallmark sign of his greatness and ingenuity when playcalling. One of the biggest differences that was carried out by their offense was their involvement of the tight ends in the passing game.

Oftentimes, the tight end was Matthew Stafford's first read in McVay's schemes, and he wasn't afraid to let it rip. They weren't only used in short hitches. McVay had them run deep routes, and Stafford gave them chances to win downfield. How will this room look different and the same next season?

Puzzling Extension

Tyler Higbee is one of the longest tenured Rams on their roster, and Les Snead and McVay rewarded him with a contract extension that keeps him in Los Angeles until 2027. One of the few positives of this extension is that it keeps the Rams' tight end room one of the deepest in the NFL, but Higbee's production has slowly been declining.

He still has plenty of value in the red zone, as he caught three touchdowns last season, but was only able to play in ten games for them. In 2024, he was injured for most of the year, only playing three games. He has a familiarity with Stafford, which will help the reigning MVP in 2026, but this extension leaves more questions than answers.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The biggest problem I have with this extension is that I thought the Rams would want to get younger, based on their draft history and volume of tight ends on their roster. Of the six tight ends on their active roster, only two are older than 27. They used their first pick in the 2025 draft on Terrance Ferguson, and I thought this offseason was the perfect opportunity to give him an increased role in their offense.

Not to mention Colby Parkinson or Davis Allen, who have been used situationally but also would've benefited from fewer mouths to feed. I would say the Rams have been one of the biggest winners of the offseason so far, with them trading for Trent McDuffie and extending him to keep him on the team for the next four years.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

However, this was a head-scratching decision for sure. Giving a two-year extension to an injury-prone veteran in a position group that's already bloated is puzzling, and I feel like that roster spot could've gone to somewhere else more productive on their roster.