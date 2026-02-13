The Rams Should Hold Off on a Maxx Crosby Trade

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are one of several teams expected to be interested in Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby. Here's the argument and the call on whether the Rams should go after Crosby or remain conservative in team construction.

Manzano Evaluates The Big Moves of 2025

Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano spoke about the lessons learned from the 2025 NFL season. One of those lessons comes from trading for star players and why there wasn't many fruitful returns in year one.

"The Commanders opened the 2025 offseason with the trade for wide receiver Deebo Samuel and followed a few weeks later by making the splash move for left tackle Laremy Tunsil," stated Manzano. "But those decisions backfired for a team that had its lack of depth exposed throughout a 4–13 season, and now Washington has to retool the roster with the depleted amount of draft picks left because of the two trades."

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) makes a catch during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"The Steelers traded for Metcalf, another Seahawks outcast, and immediately handed him a four-year, $132 million contract. Metcalf only had 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns in his first season in Pittsburgh and was suspended two games for a physical altercation with a Lions fan."

"To make matters worse for the Steelers, they traded away George Pickens to Dallas and saw him turn into a second-team All-Pro. Still, Pickens’s prolific numbers didn’t help the Cowboys make the postseason because their defense got drastically worse after the trade that sent Micah Parsons to the Packers."

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) celebrates after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 23-6. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Parsons was a difference-maker for the Packers, but he sustained a season-ending knee injury in December that derailed the team’s hope of competing for a Super Bowl. It’s not a given that the player Green Bay gave up two first-round picks for will be ready in time for the start of the 2026 season."

The Call of Crosby

While I would agree with Manzano, there is one scenario where this trade pays off for the Rams and that is if the organization can acquire Crosby for a price that doesn't include a player or both first-round picks.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates his sacks of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

If the Rams can get Crosby and keep a first for a cornerback, the trade makes sense for the Rams as Crosby brings the veteran mindset and finishing ability to be what Davante Adams was for the offense in 2025.

If the Rams have to pay more, Manzano is right. The return wouldn't be fruitful. The benefit of getting Crosby is for him to be one of the final two pieces to the entire roster. Without the other piece, the Rams solve nothing.

