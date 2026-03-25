WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford are set to run it back one more time after an incredible MVP campaign that saw Stafford take the Seattle Seahawks' defense to the limit in the NFC Championship Game.

Stafford is on the final year of his contract, and after the Rams' front office verbally committed to a year-to-year arrangement with the franchise quarterback, Stafford's time could come to an end after this season.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to throw a pass against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

A league source tells Los Angeles Rams On SI that there is a clear answer for whom the Rams should sign to back up Stafford, while ushering in a new era that doesn't require a long-term commitment from either party.

The Rams Have Access to a Familiar Face From a Distant Place

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The source states that quarterback Kirk Cousins may be interested in playing for the Rams, and if there's an expectation that he'll be Stafford's successor, the source believes Cousins is willing to play on the league minimum just to be in the building.

"Kirk has made more money than God," stated the source. "This guy wants championships so bad, to be with tht organization, that general manager [Les Snead], and this head coach [Sean McVay], and the talent assembled around them. Not only for next year, someone with the ability of Kirk to back up a QB like Matt [Stafford] for a season that is championship or bust."

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The source also stated a big reason the Rams would be interested is that expectations do not lower if Cousins has to enter the game.

For a season that is all in, a looming Stafford injury should not automatically mean bust, especially for a quarterback like Stafford who had a back issue that kept him out of training camp and preseason, forcing Rams head coach Sean McVay to ponder placing Stafford on injured reserve for the four games of 2025.

Why This Makes A Lot of Sense

Feb 6, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Kirk Cousins on the Opening Drive show at the SiriusXM NFL radio set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Based on what the source had to say, not only does Cousins fill a need for now, he also fills a need if Stafford retires after this season. The massive mistake John Elway made after winning Super Bowl 50 is that he didn't replace Peyton Manning with a veteran quarterback and wasted a championship defense.

If Stafford does go, the defense and many elements of the offense are still in place. Cousins was Sean McVay's first real QB1 in Washington, he was excellent in the McVay offense under Kevin O'Connell with Minnesota, and due to his knowledge of the offense, both Justin Jefferson and Drake London had massive campaigns with him under center.

Nov 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) talk after a game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Cousins ran a McVay-style offense with former Rams assistant Zac Robinson in Atlanta. On top of all that, depending on the numbers, Cousins' financial status could play a major factor in retaining core pieces of the roster, while setting up a bridge to the Rams' next QB1 as Cousins is set to turn 38 years old in August.

Cousins also appears to want a media career after he retires, and Los Angeles is the perfect market to launch a second act.