Rams Super Bowl Hero Eyes NFL Return

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a proud tradition and one of the NFL's biggest superstars of the 2010s, who is a franchise difference-maker, is set to make his return.

Schultz Gives His Report

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) laugh on the sidelines the second quarter of Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The Rams came back in the final minutes of the game to win 23-20 on their home field. Super Bowl 56 Cincinnati Bengals Vs La Rams | Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reports that after his participation in a recent flag football game, Rams' Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr wants to return to the NFL, and there is alleged interest from around the league.

"Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr . has received renewed interest in recent days after his showing at Tom Brady’s Fanatics flag football game," reported Schultz. "Beckham was one of the most impressive players on the field and fully intends to play in 2026, per sources."

Nov 24, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) runs on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Beckham did not play in 2025 after engineering his departure from the Miami Dolphins in late 2024. Since winning Super Bowl LVI with the Rams, Beckham missed the 2022 season due to injuries sustained in the contest before helping the Baltimore Ravens reach the AFC Championship Game in 2023.

Should the Rams Sign Beckham?

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reacts after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, the answer for Beckham is no...for right now. It's not his fault but he's in his 30s, hasn't played professional football in over a year, has missed two whole seasons in the last four, and his production with the Ravens and Dolphins have been minimal at best.

We never saw Beckham in a WR3 role with the Rams as Robert Woods ended up suffering a season-ending injury before Beckham really got to play, thus there is zero indication Beckham would fit within the system, as he won't be a number one, two, or three target as Matthew Stafford often goes to his tight ends or running backs as a third read.

Nov 24, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) stands on the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

He also hasn't played a whole season in years, and the Rams need a player who can win now. All signs say that the Rams are not a proper fit at this moment.

The Realities of the Situation

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Wildcats FFC receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I'm not casting doubt on those reports from Schultz, but it is doubtful that there's a legitimate interest for Beckham to play a substantial role based on a flag football game against non-NFL players. Flag football does not have the physical requirements that NFL football does, and with Beckham set to turn 34 this November, how many hits can he sustain while putting in a successful product?

The Rams should keep tabs, as maybe Beckham could help out late in the season, but if the Rams really wanted him back, they would've signed him long ago.