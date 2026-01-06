Reasons Why Rams Will Make a Deep Run

The Los Angeles Rams are the team to beat in the NFC playoff picture to many. To many, they are the favorites, and when they are at their best, they are the best team in football.

The problem is that they have not been playing their best brand of football as of late, but they got some momentum going into the playoffs after their second-half performance in Week 18. That looks like the Rams team we have seen for most of the season.

The Rams want to make a run to the Super Bowl and win it. That is what the ultimate goal was coming into the season, and now they will have their opportunity to do that. The Rams run to the Super Bowl starts with a rematch against the Carolina Panthers, who beat them back in Week 13. Now, the Rams will be the favorite in this game but it will not be an easy one. The Rams will have to travel across the country and make sure they are ready and play their best football.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) reacts with teammates after a touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Rams are not looking ahead because any team that does that will have a better chance of losing. This is clutch time now. It is win or go home from now on. The Rams are putting all their focus on this game and only this game. They want to send a message, and what better way to do it than getting off to a great start and winning a road game in the playoffs.

Why Rams are Favorites to go all the way

"Because they might be the best team, and Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, and Chris Shula were there when the Rams last won a Super Bowl four years ago. L.A. can beat teams through the air, on the ground, and with a ferocious defensive front that might be the NFL’s most complete," said Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay leaves the field following a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

X-factor: "The team’s tight end room. Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and rookie Terrance Ferguson have all been factors, and grizzled veteran Tyler Higbee is back after an ankle injury sidelined him since November."

"McVay has played chessmaster with that crew, and having that sort of depth and versatility has allowed him to dictate the rules of engagement to defenses, forcing certain opposing personnel onto the field and then making them cover. It’s a nightmare for other teams to deal with, and it helps to take pressure off and coverage away from Puka Nacua.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) reacts with teammates after a touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

