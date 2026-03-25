Braden Fiske Is Ready for His Third-Year Jump

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams player development program has continued to produce top NFL players who have gone on to earn billions of dollars either from the franchise or from other teams once their deals expire.

A critical part of their program is their year-to-year jumps from players in terms of their development. While the initial jumps are important, the third-year jump is typically when players make their money.

Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske (55) celerates after a sack of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After investing their rookie offseasons into draft preparation, it's often the year after in which players have the time and resources to properly invest in their craft. Then, when the third year comes around, players have two professional seasons, plus two full offseasons under their belt, to then break out.

One of the Rams players expected to break out is Braden Fiske. After an incredible rookie season, Fiske was unable to maintain his numbers, but with new moves, here's why Fiske is ready to take down the quarterback at staggering rates.

Fiske Is Ready To Hunt

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Braden Fiske (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In a recent interview with Jim Rome, Fiske spoke about his defensive line and the recent work they have put it.

"Yeah, you know, that's always what we are striving for," stated Fiske. "Those are conversations that we have. We know what we are capable of and how we want to get after it this season. It's not just me and Jared, though. Kobie and Byron are out there hunting, and we have a bunch of other guys that could get after the quarterback, too. I think that's the ultimate goal."



May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Braden Fiske (55) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"We know what we're capable of and what we should be doing out on that field. There's nothing short of that this season and what we expect from ourselves. I know (Verse is) working, and I've been seeing him in the facility. We are getting after this offseason and excited to see what we can build."

Verse and Fiske, Florida State teammates, are entering their third year in the league and thus, the Rams are entering their third season with Verse , Fiske, Turner, and Young leading the charge. The Rams now have the backing of a strong secondary, giving them the time to attack.

Jul 31, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jared Verse (8) and defensive tackle Braden Fiske (55) listen to head coach Sean McVay during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

With help on the back end, personal improvement, the strength of the line, and the inability of the opposition to constantly double Fiske, he's set to have himself a year. No matter what the opposition does, the math works out for the Rams, thus setting Fiske up to hit double-digit sacks in 2026.