Trent McDuffie Makes Incredible First Impression During Rams Introductory Presser

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams held introductory press conferences for their two newest additions in cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

McDuffie and Watson , who have come from the Kansas City Chiefs, are both two-time Super Bowl champions who look to parlay their massive paydays into their third championship and fourth Super Bowl trip in five years.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) forces a fumble from Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

For the Rams , they hope both players will make up for the deficiencies of last season, as the franchise attempts to make the most out of Matthew Stafford's final years in the NFL.

Watch Trent McDuffie's Introductory Press Conference Below

"I'm really excited and proud to be a Ram," stated McDuffie during his presser.

McDuffie Looks To Do His Part

McDuffie had a textbook presser, where his displayed several of the top skills that attracted the Rams to trade as much as they did to aquire him before handing him a record-setting extension. McDuffie was all smiles, genuine in his answers and desires, deplaying the intelligence and communication skills needed to play defensive back at a high level.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Puka Nacua on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

McDuffie would state that his relationships with Quentin Lake, Jimmy Lake and Puka Nacua will help with his transition. McDuffie knows Quentin Lake from their shared time on the California prep ball scene while McDuffie was coached by Jimmy Lake at the University of Washington.

McDuffie would state that Nacua, who played with McDuffie at Washington, blew up his phone with excitement once news broke that he was headed out West.

McDuffie praised Sean McVay and the Rams' coaching staff, citing their excitement and love of football as reasons he's excited to be here. McDuffie also spoke about his Southern California roots and that he's extaic for his family to be in the stadium on gamedays as they live in the area.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) and cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

McDuffie would state that he's willing to play inside and outside at the cornerback position, even willing to play safety if called upon. McDuffie joked that he would also play defensive line but would prefer to keep his hand out of the dirt.

Overall, it was a highly successful debut for McDuffie in front of the media. One of the more enjoyable pressers in recent memory, both McDuffie and Watson shared a lot, expressed a lot, and made it clear that while they are blessed and grateful for their deals, their minds are focused on one thing.

That's chasing a Super Bowl.