Three Instant Observations From the Rams Extending Quentin Lake

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have extended safety Quentin Lake until the 2028 season. With their defensive captain secured for the future, here are three observations from the decision.

1. They Finally Listened to Me

That's conceded but my fingers are sore from saying the same thing for months. While it's easy to voice an opinion behind a computer screen, it's not easy to commit millions over the next three seasons to anyone. The Rams, like every NFL team, needed to be sure that Lake wasn't replaceable in any way and the production with Lake off the field has failed to impress.

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The argument to extend Lake has always been this. Lake's production is hard to replace, the fact he plays every down allows the rest of the Rams' defenders to rotate out, giving them more time to recover, and his leadership is irreplaceable.

Sean McVay said that about Lake's leadership and Snead proved it with a check. A move the Rams must make has now become a completed task. This was the best conclusion to the situation and now both sides are able to move forward unified.

2. This Move Confirms a Shift in Team Building Philosophy

The Rams do not pay safeties or linebackers. They didn't pay John Johnson, Ernest Jones, or virtually anyone in the nine years that Sean McVay has been head coach of the Rams. While there's always exceptions, the lack of long-term commitments to these positions allowed the Rams to spend money on players like Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald.

Jul 29, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, general manager Les Snead and chief of staff Carter Crutchfield talk on the field during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While the Rams have a bunch of defenders that they will have to pay, the fact that the Rams not only secured Lake's future but Nate Landman's as well, especially in the middle of the season, speaks volumes about the team's intentions.

The Rams are building a team to win now and again in a world without Matthew Stafford. A quarterback's best friend is a dominant defense and the Rams have secured two pillars of it until 2028.

3. The Rams Will Be Able to Play Their Brand of Defense Again

Why were the Rams able to stop the run while in dime? Because Lake could be used as a linebacker. Why were the Rams able to shut down top receivers? Because Lake could coordinate and adjust coverages. Why were the Rams able to stop premier interior threats? Because Lake is tall and strong enough to cover tight ends while being fast enough to cover slot receivers.

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The flexibility of the Rams' defense is built around Lake's consistency. That is the secret weapon the Rams are about to take into the playoffs.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.