Three Linebackers Rams Should Watch at Scouting Combine

The Los Angeles Rams were a win away from reaching Super Bowl LX, entering the offseason with two first-round picks, money to spend, and the thought of terrorizing the NFL on their mind in 2026. One of the most prolific and efficient offenses in recent memory will be back next season, but it is the defense that is a couple of pieces away from taking the next step.

The NFL Scouting Combine begins its on-field workouts on Thursday with defensive linemen, linebackers, and specialists. No one pays attention to special teams at this point, but linebackers could add intrigue for the Rams in the draft process in a deep position for the NFL Draft this cycle. With that in mind, let's look at three linebackers Los Angeles fans should watch at the combine.

Sonny Styles, Ohio State Buckeyes

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the dream possibilities for the Rams at No. 13 overall, Sonny Styles has become arguably one of the top overall players in the NFL Draft. I view him specifically as one of the top linebacker prospects in nearly a decade and a half, when the Carolina Panthers drafted Luke Kuechly in 2012.

Styles is a former safety with terrific athleticism and size, paired with great coverage skills and ample tackling ability, considering he never missed a tackle until the college football playoff quarterfinal. The Buckeyes standout has a chance to put up freakish numbers at the position, potentially placing an argument for him to be selected in the top-five.

Josiah Trotter, Missouri Tigers

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter (LB26) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Having yet to turn 21 years old and only being a redshirt sophomore, Josiah Trotter could raise some eyebrows at the scouting combine. He impressed during media interviews on Wednesday and possesses quality tape that gets you excitied for what he could become at the next level.

The son of Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is an explosive downhill run defender with great run fits, blitzing ability, and range. He must prove his coverage transition ability at the combine during on-field drills. An ample display of explosiveness and athleticism could turn heads and raise his stock as a potential target at No. 29 overall.

Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State Sun Devils

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Elliott is another aggressor and standout defender for the Sun Devils this past season. At six-foot-one, 233 pounds, this is not the biggest linebacker in the class, but he plays with sound play recognition that allows him to key and close on the ball carrier. Elliott has shown to be an adequate coverage defender and will look to prove his worth as a potential middle-round target for the Rams.

