Three Offensive Tackle Prospects Rams Could Target in First Round

The Los Angeles Rams will enjoy their annual absence from the NFL Scouting Combine next week, but that doesn't mean they are not focused on their process of finding the future of the franchise in this year's draft class.

General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay will be working diligently to find potential early contributors for their roster in 2026. However, they could also be looking for the successor to Rob Havenstein in the NFL Draft. With that in mind, here are three offensive tackle prospects the Rams could target in the first round.

Caleb Lomu, Utah Utes

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils with Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Lomu may have more room for growth when it comes to his play strength, but he is already a well-versed left tackle as a redshirt-sophomore. Lomu is in the race for the best pass setter amongst all offensive linemen in the draft, utilizing elite functional athleticism and technique in all sets and in the run game, whether it is drive or angle blocks.

The arrow is pointing up for Lomu, who has the athleticism and toolkit to be a potential starter at left or right tackle. He is one of "my guys" in this draft class, and a player I would love to see paired with McVay to grow and develop in this offense.

Max Iheanachor, Arizona State Sun Devils

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Iheanachor is another intriguing prospect with the tools to grow at the next level. Being fairly new to football, he is still building a power profile while learning how to pair his hands and feet to his brain to help improve timing and efficiency in all phases. Yet, it is the athleticism and quickness, thanks to his background as a former basketball and soccer player, that provide an ample ceiling for evolution.

Iheanachor has mirroring skills, explosiveness, quickness, lateral agility, and the base to be a quality future starter at right or left tackle in the NFL, fitting perfectly in the Rams' zone blocking scheme.

Monroe Freeling, Georgia Bulldogs

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

If there is one player the Rams could afford to sit and evolve from this offensive tackle class, Freeling could be it. He offers the physical tools and functional athleticism to be a standout offensive tackle in the NFL with the proper development. This is a long and lean lineman with great reach, elite functional athleticism, foot speed, and mirroring ability to be an impactful pass protector in the NFL early in his career.

However, Freeling must improve his balance and pad level in the run game, often losing balance and playing with improper technique. In a weaker tackle class, players like Freeling will move up on the board based on value alone, but this is a player Rams fans should keep an eye on during the draft process.

