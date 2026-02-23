NFL Scouting Combine Preview and Three Rams Storylines to Watch

The NFL Scouting Combine begins this week for the NFL, including the Los Angeles Rams, one of just a handful of teams that won't have their head coach and general manager traveling to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the league's version of MLB's Winter Meetings.

The Rams enter the offseason as one of the early favorites to win Super Bowl LXI. Their future at cornerback and other key positions of need could be on the field for on-field testing and medical evaluations, as we look at three key storylines to watch for the franchise this week.

A first look at Jermod McCoy

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the first time since tearing his ACL 13 months ago, we'll get to see Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy compete in some fashion of football this week. It has been a long time coming for the top cornerback prospect, who missed all of last season but enters the scouting combine having produced elite tape in 2024 as a sophomore for the Volunteers.

McCoy will certainly be a target for the Rams in the NFL Draft, especially at No. 13 overall. The biggest thing to watch is how he does with his medical evaluations and on-field testing, especially when it comes to planting and jumping on his knee.

Why Ty Simpson's combine is important

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With Indiana's Fernando Mendoza choosing not to participate in this week's combine, opting to wait until his Pro Day, Alabama's Ty Simpson becomes the top participating signal-caller in Indianapolis. There are a lot of varying opinions on what the Rams could do with their original first-round selection at No. 29 overall, and Simpson's name has been brought up as a possibility during offseason discussions on sports networks.

Simpson has a lot to prove and is a raw quarterback who will need time to grow and evolve at the next level. Los Angeles must find their Matthew Stafford successor sooner or later. The Crimson Tide's starting quarterback could be in play if head coach Sean McVay is ready to find a torchbearer at the position.

The latest on free agency and extensions for Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, and others

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This could be the week we find out a good amount of information on the contract extension possibilities for several of the Rams' star players, including All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua. With roughly $42 million in salary cap space, general manager Les Snead will have plenty of money to utilize to extend key players and sign big-name free agents, specifically at cornerback, linebacker, and wide receiver.

