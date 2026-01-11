In Thrilling Game, Matthew Stafford Proves MVP Worth Once More

With 2:39 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young lobbed a perfect pass to wide receiver Jalen Coker for the go-ahead touchdown, taking a 31-27 lead in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was now up at the proverbial plate, down three points with a spot in the divisional round on the line, facing a 71-yard drive to take the lead. Knowing the Panthers still had all three timeouts, Stafford and head coach Sean McVay likely knew they couldn't give Young time for a game-winning drive: the time to go was now.

Seven plays later, Stafford throws a beautiful pass where only tight end Colby Parkinson could catch it, high and above safety Tre'von Moehrig, keeping his balance to score the game-winning touchdown, 34-31. It was that moment when Stafford, despite some struggles earlier in the game, rebounded to show why he is the league MVP favorite.

Stafford proves MVP worth

Coming into Saturday's game, the Rams likely knew the Panthers were going to give it their all and create some challenges, deficiencies, and all. It turned out to be true, as the defense gave up big plays from the cornerback position again to Coker and Young, special teams lacked consistency again in a crucial moment with Isaiah Simmons' blocked punt that led to the Panthers' fourth quarter score, and an uncharacteristic night of penalties (nine flags for 93 yards).

Stafford had his own issues, jamming his finger on a pass downfield that led to some concern that it would affect his night (it didn't). He overthrew some open passes downfield while missing the mark on others. Yet, he never wavered or backed down, and the game-winning drive once again proved his worth as the man who might be the recipient of his first MVP award in his 17th season.

Drives like the one Stafford executed are why the Rams feel they can get to the Super Bowl, even when they have to face the Seattle Seahawks, potentially, next week or the week after. Los Angeles is not here without Stafford, and while the team continues to sort out its flaws, there is a reason they feel confident on gameday because there is a chance to win weekly when No. 9 is on the field and has the ball late in games down one possession.

As the kids would say, let him cook, and the Rams certainly did. Stafford cooked; now he must continue the journey with another deep postseason run.

