Why the Rams Must Reinforce Their Lines

The Los Angeles Rams are lucky to have two first-round picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, because they need all the help they can get to bolster their roster. They already have a roster that was capable of making it to a Super Bowl, so what else should they be looking to add?

FOX Sports released its own mock draft this offseason, in which the Rams are predicted to address both of their lines on either side of the ball. An offensive lineman makes sense, especially with a quarterback like Matthew Stafford , but a defensive lineman is a luxury pick. Are these selections the best way for the Rams to get back to winning?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"Matthew Stafford is the reigning MVP with no signs of slowing down. At 38 years old, everything the Rams do from a roster construction standpoint should and will likely be with the intent of winning a Super Bowl immediately".

I believe Sean McVay would be acting recklessly if every move from here on out didn't help them win a Super Bowl right now. For the second season in a row, the Rams fall in the playoffs to the eventual Super Bowl champions. Both of those losses were one score, and in either scenario, the Rams would've made a Super Bowl appearance, if not winners.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Proctor is a specimen at 6-7, 366 pounds and has given up just five sacks in the last two seasons (according to PFF). Rob Havenstein is 33 years old and dealing with injuries, making this an ideal fit for Los Angeles".

Rob Havenstein has retired, which opens up space for Warren McClendon Jr. to handle the right side of their offensive line. Nevertheless, I still believe Kadyn Proctor is a good selection based on his upside.,

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton (22) celebrates after recovering a South Carolina fumble at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated South Carolina 27-25. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

"Overton fits the mold of all the past Alabama defensive linemen over the past decade in that he's incredibly athletic, nasty, physical and relentless. At 6-5, 283 pounds, he can play inside and can thrive in multiple schemes. Los Angeles can get a true game-wrecker here if he's available".

The Rams are predicted to double-dip in the Alabama Crimson Tide pool, and I'm not upset at it. LT Overton isn't a name commonly paired with the Rams in these mock drafts because he isn't available, but if he is, the Rams shouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger and draft him. A lack of secondary help does concern me, but this would be a superb first-round draft class for the Rams this offseason.

