Rams On Verge Of Moving On From Jimmy Garoppolo

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have spent two seasons with Jimmy Garoppolo serving in a backup role, and while it appeared that Garoppolo and the Rams were set to run it back for a third season, the situation has since changed. Here's everything you need to know.

The Rams Wanted Garoppolo Back

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about Garoppolo and if they wanted him to back up Stafford for a third season.

“Absolutely," stated McVay. "I love Jimmy. I would absolutely want him back. I did see those reports too on [Cardinals Head Coach] Mike [LaFleur] trying to steal our guy, but no Jimmy's a really good player and so we would love him back. I'm sure he'll have multiple opportunities and then we'll see where we're at. He's been tremendous for the last couple of years. We've loved everything he's about."

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

'You guys know how I feel about him when we've spoken about him and we would love him back. I'm also not naive to the fact that he'll probably have a lot of opportunities and if those are things that he wants to pursue that give him a chance to play, I would understand that.”

Negotiations with the Arizona Cardinals fell apart during free agency. It's unknown if a second round of talks are currently underway.

Where Things Are Right Now

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

At the NFL Owners Meeting, McVay spoke about where the Rams currently stand in terms of negotiations with Garoppolo.

"Hey, I'd love to have Jimmy Garoppolo back with us," stated McVay. "That's a big deal for us. He's earned the right to be able to take his time and do whatever he wants. Is there an opportunity to explore, if it's not Jimmy, (like) Kirk Cousins ? Of course. I'd love to be able to be able to see what that looks like. So those are two guys we've talked about."

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

McVay was then asked if he expects Garoppolo to be back next season.

"I genuinely don't know that," stated McVay. "I don't know that. I would say, at this point, when there hasn't been a decision, it feels less likely than likely, but I don't want to rule that out. And so that's where you say hey, he's earned the right to be able to take his time and move forward accordingly in whatever that next chapter is for him in football."

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) talks with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Garoppolo has earned that right, he's on a tight timeline. With McVay stating it's likely he doesn't return, Kirk Cousins seems to be a strong option moving forward.