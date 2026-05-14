Predicting Every Rams Game Score Even Though It's Way Too Early

The Los Angeles Rams' schedule has officially been released. While the opponents have been known since the end of the year, the order of those games is now official.

Let’s break down the schedule with game-by-game predictions.

Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers (TNF)

It's been known for a few weeks that the Rams will begin their season with their longest road trip as they head Down Under to play the San Francisco 49ers. While an international game against a division rival isn't ideal, the Rams may benefit without 49ers fans taking over SoFi Stadium. Sean McVay has prepared his team well for international games in the past. The Rams are the better team and start the season off with a win.



Prediction: Win, 24-20 (1-0)

Week 2: vs. New York Giants (MNF)

Following a long trip to Australia, the Rams get sufficient rest, playing on Monday Night Football the following week. The Giants have played the Rams close in recent years and John Harbaugh should have them competitive. Still, the Giants are a team in a rebuild.



Prediction: Win, 27-17 (2-0)

Week 3: @ Denver Broncos (SNF)

This will be the third consecutive primetime game for the Rams to start the season. The Broncos are coming off of a trip to the AFC Championship Game, but Bo Nix will be working back from an ankle injury. Playing this game early in the season might work out perfectly for the Rams. More importantly, the Rams also avoid a cold weather December trip to Mile High Stadium. Both defenses should shine, but the Rams sneak out a road win.



Prediction: Win, 20-17 (3-0)

Week 4: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Last season, the Rams and Eagles played an instant classic with the game being won on a blocked field goal on the final play. These two teams met the previous season in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. While this game being played in Week 4 will benefit the Rams, Philadelphia on the road is still difficult. The Eagles have had success against the Rams in recent years and it's hard to see that coming to an end here. Denver and Philadelphia back-to-back is difficult, but the Rams avoid cold weather matchups.



Prediction: Loss, 27-24 (3-1)

Week 5: vs. Buffalo Bills (MNF)

For the third time in five weeks, the Rams will be featured on primetime. This will be the two most recent MVPs going head-to-head in Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen. While the Bills will be difficult, the Rams may catch them at the right time early in the season.



Prediction: Win, 34-30 (4-1)

Week 6: vs. Arizona Cardinals

If there was a team the Rams would want to get on a short week, it's the Arizona Cardinals. Throughout the Sean McVay era, the Rams have dominated the series with the Cardinals and that doesn't look to change in 2026.



Prediction: Win, 34-16 (5-1)

Week 7: @ Las Vegas Raiders

The Rams and Raiders have a long history in Los Angeles and there is a little bit of a rivalry here. While the Raiders may be better in 2026, they still have a ways to go before they are on the Rams' level. The last time these teams played, Baker Mayfield famously led a fourth-quarter comeback.



Prediction: Win, 35-23 (6-1)

Week 8: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

For just the third time since moving to Los Angeles, the Rams and Chargers are set to meet in the regular season. The Rams beat the Chargers in 2018 while the Chargers won back in 2022. With Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers are going to play a physical brand of football, but the Rams will be ready for it.



Prediction: Win, 24-20 (7-1)

Week 9: @ Washington Commanders

This won't be McVay's first time back in Washington, but it will be Kliff Kingsbury's. Kingsbury was the offensive coordinator for the Commanders over the last two years. There is a lot of upside with this game as both teams have exciting offenses. Washington will be a difficult challenge on the road.



Prediction: Loss, 27-23 (7-2)

Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals

The Rams will have both games against the Cardinals out of the way by Week 10. This is a good reset game as the team heads into a much-needed bye week. If the Rams sweep the Cardinals, it will be a second consecutive season that they will have earned the series sweep.



Prediction: Win, 41-20 (8-2)

Week 11: Bye Week

This may be a later bye than some would like, but it actually sets the Rams up nicely for the final stretch of the season. They'll be able to reset and reflect with seven games to play. The Week 11 bye will put them in good position for a Super Bowl run.



Record at the Bye: 8-2

Week 12: vs. Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving Eve)

This is the first time that the NFL has had a game on Thanksgiving Eve as they look to completely take over the holiday. There will now be games on Thanksgiving Eve, Thanksgiving, and Black Friday. A game against the Packers in Week 12 could have playoff implications. With this game being at SoFi, the Rams have the edge.



Prediction: Win, 28-24 (9-2)

Week 13: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (TNF)

It's back-to-back primetime games once again for the Rams as they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football one week after Thanksgiving. This is a game that needed to be in primetime. The Rams will have one more day of rest while the Chiefs are coming off a matchup against the Bills. When these two teams played on primetime in 2018, it was one of the best games ever. With the Rams at home, they come out on top in another classic.



Prediction: Win, 27-21 (10-2)

Week 14: @ San Francisco 49ers

The Rams couldn't ask for better-timed games against the 49ers this season. While it's not ideal to play them in Australia, they avoid a "Levi's South" situation in Week 1. In Week 14, the Rams will get the 49ers coming off of a road trip to New York and they'll have the rest advantage. The 49ers tend to hit their stride late in the year, but this favors the Rams.



Prediction: Win, 30-20 (11-2)

Week 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys

At this point in the season, the Cowboys could be one of the better teams in the NFC. They have the talent on both sides of the ball, but it's still the Cowboys. It's possible that the Rams overlook the Cowboys with the Seahawks the following week.



Prediction: Loss, 34-31 (11-3)

Week 16: @ Seattle Seahawks (Christmas)

A game in Seattle in Week 16 might bring back some de ja vu for the Rams. It shouldn't be surprising to see this game in primetime. They played the Seahawks in Week 16 last year in arguably the best game of the year. Zach Charbonnet's two-point conversion on a fumble recovery in the end zone was the difference. This game will also be played on Christmas. Division road games are always difficult, but the Seahawks will be hitting the Super Bowl hangover wall at this point.



Prediction: Win, 21-20 (12-3)

Week 17: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last season, it was an unexpected loss late in the year to an NFC South team that solidified the Rams as a wild card team. However, one of their best games of the year came against the Buccaneers. McVay has had a lot of success against Todd Bowles.



Prediction: Win, 27-17 (13-3)

Week 18: vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Rams are set to finish the season in Seattle which means they will play the Seahawks twice in three weeks. It's very possible that this game is for the NFC West title and potentially for the top seed in the NFC. I had the Rams winning the first matchup in Week 16 which means I'll have them coming up just short here. A tough division loss in Week 18 is exactly how the Rams entered the postseason in 2021.



Prediction: Loss, 30-28 (13-4)

Conclusion

If the Rams finish 13-4,it would set them up very nicely for the playoffs. That should be enough to win the NFC West and potentially earn the top seed in the NFC to give them a bye. While the schedule is a gauntlet, especially after the bye week, it is manageable. As long as the Rams are healthy, they have proven to be able to beat anybody with Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford. A 13-4 record feels realistic and should put the Rams in position for a Super Bowl run.