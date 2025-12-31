What the Falcons Loss Means for Rams' Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams and star quarterback Matthew Stafford took a massive loss on Monday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons. Going into that game, the Rams were the favorites to win it by a good margin.

That is not how it turned out, and the Rams were upset by a team that was just playing for pride and was out of playoff contention. The Rams had their worst game of the season, and that is something they did not want to have this close to the playoffs with only one game to go.

It was also Stafford's worst game of the year. Now his case for NFL league MVP slims down, and some think that he has now fallen behind Patriots quarterback Drake Maye for MVP.

Stafford threw three interceptions in his team's Week 17 loss. That is something we have not seen from Stafford all season. It was a bad time to have a bad game for Stafford. Now, he will look to bounce back in the final game of the regular season and get his time in a rhythm before the NFL Playoffs.

The good thing for Stafford is that it is one bad game, and he has done a great job in his career overcoming these types of games in the next one. Stafford will look to get back to the basics of this Rams offense and have a better day on the field. He will get that opportunity in Week 18 and have another game to show why he is the MVP of the NFL this season. This is still the best season that Stafford has had in his career, and he is looking to have a special one.

Coin Flip Right Now for MVP

"It is very close, and I said that going into last week. It felt close, and coming off Drake this weekend, it felt close. And then Matthew [Stafford], kind of laying an egg last night, certainly made the conversation closer," said Dan Orlovsky of ESPN. "I love the MVP conversation. I love arguing about it. It does not mean that you are knocking another person or a performance a quarterback has had in the NFL."

"To everyone that continues to point stats to me, context all that ... You cannot in one had talk about the stats, and in the other hand, who he did it against does not matter. Yes it does. How you acquire the stats and who you acquire those stats against has to be a part of the conversation. It does not mean he have to knock people for it, but it has to provide context."

