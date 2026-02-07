What Matthew Stafford’s 2026 Return Means for Rams

The 2025 NFL Awards ceremony proved to be a big night for the Los Angeles Rams. Puka Nacua didn't come away with Offensive Player of the Year, losing out to the Seattle Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Surprisingly, he didn't even place second, finishing third behind the San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey instead.



Still, LA had plenty to celebrate. After 17 years in the NFL, Matthew Stafford was finally named MVP after his tremendous season with the Rams. More importantly, during his big night, the star quarterback took the opportunity to officially announce that he'll be back for the 2026 campaign. Now, the Rams can proceed with their offseason knowing that their immediate future under center is secure.



Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Les Snead, general manager of the Los Angeles Rams shakes the hand of quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) following a game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rams can focus on 2026 Super Bowl



The Los Angeles Rams have to be kicking themselves. They fell just four points shy against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship, falling just short of another Super Bowl appearance in the Sean McVay-Matthew Stafford era. Now, the 'Hawks are comfortably favored over the New England Patriots for the championship bout.



Stafford could have gone out on top, announcing his retirement at the pinnacle. While he claimed the MVP this season, he'll have to run it back to go out with two rings on his fingers. Thankfully, he's decided to take up that offer of vindication, confirming his return for the Rams at the awards ceremony.



"So I'll see you guys next year." 🔥



Matthew Stafford ended his MVP speech by announcing he will return in 2026.



(📺 NBC) pic.twitter.com/lnMCu7cwQX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 6, 2026

Now, General Manager Les Snead and the LA brass can focus on bolstering the roster, knowing that they'll have an MVP quarterback under center at least through next season. Still, the Rams have to be seriously thinking about their long-term future, too. Stafford will turn 38 later this month, is only under contract through next year, and came into this past season with serious health concerns with a lingering back injury.



While it might be a good idea for Los Angeles to invest in a young quarterback for the future, it can spend the majority of its resources on the rest of the depth chart. The Rams are slated to have over $60 million in cap space. Even if they use a first-round pick on a QB in the 2026 NFL Draft, they'll have 10 other selections at their disposal, including an additional No. 1. Without fear of having to add a quarterback who's ready to lead an immediate title chase, LA has more than enough to field a contending roster around Stafford for at least one more go.

