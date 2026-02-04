Why the Rams Have Such a Bright Future

The Los Angeles Rams failed to reach the Super Bowl in a season where they had a lot of things go their way. They had their quarterback playing at an MVP level, their young defense took a significant jump, and most of their free agent signings worked out in their favor.

However, they were unable to make it past the Seattle Seahawks in their third and final matchup of last season, and they now face an offseason with much uncertainty. Matthew Stafford still has to make his decision whether or not he'll be back with the team next season. Despite all of this, why can the Rams say they have one of the brightest futures in the NFL?

Bright Future Ahead

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

John Kosko writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down the top five teams with the brightest future. The Rams made the list due to their financial flexibility in free agency and their premium draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft .

"Arguably the best team in the NFL in 2025, the Rams were one win away from the Super Bowl despite holding just one first-round pick since 2016. Now, the team has two first-round picks for the 2026 NFL Draft", said Kosko.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Rams offense led the league in all major categories, and their defense developed as it should. If their defense can build off of this season and Stafford is able to stave off Father Time one more time, it's easy to see how this team can make a deep playoff run.

"General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have done a tremendous job building one of the best rosters in the NFL and developing the talent around presumptive MVP Matthew Stafford", said Kosko.

Dec 22, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches his team warm up before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

I think the Rams have one of the best front offices in the NFL, and they've shown they're capable of making the right moves to win. That begins in the draft, but it also counts in free agency. If the Rams want to stay competitive next season and try to aim for another Super Bowl appearance, they cannot allow their secondary to go unchecked.

Seeing the manner in which they lost all season long, a top priority for them should be special teams as well. Bubba Ventrone didn't have the best season with the Cleveland Browns, but hopefully a change in scenery and them being aggressive in improving that side of the ball will result in better special teams play next season.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.