Why Rams' Sean McVay Discourse is Already Ludicrous

The Los Angeles Rams couldn't get it done, falling just short against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship, 31-27. It's difficult to absorb a loss like that, one that featured the highest stakes and came down to just a handful of plays. It's especially hard to do it in the moment.



That defeat was Head Coach Sean McVay's sixth in the postseason, dropping his all-time playoff record to 10-6. And yet, the reactions from certain corners of the internet would suggest that McVay was a generational choker, someone who's never performed under the bright lights. That couldn't be further from the truth.



Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks on field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

31 teams would kill to have Sean McVay



Sean McVay isn't perfect. No one is, and he had some questionable decisions throughout this last postseason, including in the Los Angeles Rams' NFC Championship loss to the Seattle Seahawks. But the scrutiny of his coaching quickly became overreaction. At 10-6 in the playoffs, his 62.5 win percentage is third-best among all active head coaches, behind only the San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Shanahan and the Cincinnati Bengals' Zac Taylor, who's been to the postseason twice in seven years.



Shanahan sits ahead of legendary coaches like Bill Cowher, Bill Parcells, and John Madden himself. He's incredibly consistent in the regular season, too. With a 61.7 percent win rate, he's 35th all-time and 10th among active coaches. He's led the Rams to the playoffs seven times in nine tries, with one NFC Championship and a Super Bowl to show for it. He's still just 40 years old.



Shanahan, Mcvay, Lafleur are all better suited as coordinators instead of head coaches but I don’t know if the world is ready for that convo. — Breiden Fehoko (@BreidenFehoko) January 26, 2026

Despite those undeniable results, there are still pundits calling for McVay's job after his loss to Mike Macdonald's Seahawks. Maybe the Rams spent their timeouts a little early, leading to LA getting the ball back down four with just 30 seconds left in the contest and no way to stop the clock.

Maybe they should have gone for two after their last touchdown to cut the lead to 31-28 instead of kicking the extra point. Maybe he should have committed more time and attention to special teams, which proved to be the team's fatal flaw all season.



But those are all fixable offenses. The insinuation that McVay isn't a good head coach, when he's been one of the most consistent sideline forces in NFL history and has reached the pinnacle, because of this loss, is laughable. McVay could find a new special teams coordinator this offseason and an assistant specializing in clock management or late-game decision-making, and be right back in the mix next year.

To see what Sean McVay's next move is, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.