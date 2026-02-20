Where Byron Young's 2025 Performance Took Him

The Los Angeles Rams have a good defense, and last season, we saw them be good for most of the season. But this offseason, the Rams are on a mission to be better defensively and be the best defense in the NFL next season.

They know they could have done better in the playoffs, and they are going to be motivated by that this offseason and will take that into next season. This Rams defense is good, and they are still coming into their own.

The Rams, with a better defense next season, will be at the top of going away and winning it all in their home stadium. That will be the goal. For now, it is about making sure they do everything they can to be better with the players that are in the building right now.

The Rams' defensive group is filled with talented players who now have more experience under their belt. That part is going to be a huge factor come next season when they play against the best.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams have been building this defense for years now, and their talent got off to a fast start and is now going to be challenged with taking a huge step forward. This will now be another offseason with defensive coordinator Chris Shula running the defense, and that will play a factor as well. Shula wants to be better for his team and will do everything to do that this offseason. One player who is going to want to get better after a strong season is linebacker Byron Young.

Young has been one of the best Rams defensive players since being drafted by the team only back in 2023. Since that time, Young has been a great player for the Rams, and next season is looking to put it all together and be more dominant than he has ever been.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF ranked Young as the 83rd player out of all positions both offense and defense, of the 2025 season.

83. ED Byron Young, Los Angeles Rams

Young put together one of the most complete seasons of any edge defender in the league. He was one of only three players at the position — alongside Myles Garrett and Will Anderson Jr. — to rank among the top 15 in both PFF pass-rushing grade (81.2) and PFF run-defense grade (77.8). Young also led all edge defenders in run-stop rate (9.8%).

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

