The Rams' Worst Free Agent Signings in the Last Decade

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a strong resume when it comes to adding free agents, but with every shot comes the possibility of a miss. While the team has avoided a move that would have set the franchise back, there are four misses that hurt, considering the lack of usage compared to the financial investment committed by the organization.

The Rams look to learn from recent lessons, and unfortunately, their biggest misses have come from moves executed within the last few years.

1. Allen Robinson

Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II (1) makes a reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images | Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

When Robinson joined the defending Super Bowl champions, the move looked to be a steal as Robinson, already a top player in his own right, would be paired with triple crown winner Cooper Kupp. The Rams gave Robinson a $46 million deal over three years, and Robinson would only play ten games for the franchise and less than two more years in the NFL after leaving Los Angeles following the 2022 season.

2. Tutu Atwell

While it isn't Atwell's fault, the Rams paid $10 million for Atwell to sit on the bench in the postseason because the team needed roster spots and Atwell doesn't play Special Teams. While Atwell was supposed to be the speed element that allows the team's other pass catchers to eat underneath, as it turns out, his speed wasn't needed as much as expected, while the coaching staff has once again failed to get Atwell meaningful targets.

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) is congratulated by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) after he ran for a touchdown on an 88-yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

To add insult to injury, the $10 million spent on Atwell would've been more than enough to complete a move for Jalen Ramsey last offseason.

T3. Tre White/ Jonah Jackson

Both signed in 2024, both veterans with high expectations, both men were gone after the season. The Rams hoped White would recover his career out west but poor play in three games would lead to the Rams trading him to the Baltimore Ravens, once again turning to Ahkello Witherspoon to bail them out.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams guard Jonah Jackson (72) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jackson was supposed to be the guard of the future, but Steve Avila's failed move to center would force Jackson to play center. Jackson did, got injured in the season opener, and never started a game for the Rams again, outside of the season-finale that had no bearing on the Rams' playoff status. He signed a $51 million contract. He then helped the Chicago Bears win the NFC North in 2025.

