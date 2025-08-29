The Rams Have Two Brilliant Talents Ready For Their Moment
The Los Angeles Rams made the choice to retain six wide receivers on their roster to start the season, with Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield rounding out the room. It's clear the Rams are high on both those players because the coaching staffs have said so themselves.
The three years I've been here, but just in the 12 years being in the league, I haven't been around on paper as deep of a group as what we have," stated Rams OC Mike LaFleur.
LaFleur was one of many Rams coaches who recently voiced their excitement about the Rams' wide receiver room.
"These three are more than capable of going out there, running our offense, doing a lot of the same things that we're going to ask those starters to do they can do, That’s going to be huge too for Sean within a play call like, hey, this guy's out. Oh well. We’re calling what we think is best for this defense at this moment. It’s pretty neat. It's a good group to have.”
While LaFleur did mention Jordan Whittington, Whittington is already bound to have a bigger role as a rotation receiver, especially due to his physicality and blocking ability.
Xavier Smith
No player has had a more beneficial preseason than X-Man. Not only did he beat out Britain Covey for the returner job, he established himself as a sure-handed speed threat that is in position to be Tutu Atwell's heir.
“I think just their body of work," stated Sean McVay. "That really was a continuation of the spring. I think when you look at ‘X’ [Xavier Smith] first and foremost, his story is really cool. He’s a guy that's continued to work and the work has paid off. He earned his right as a punt returner and as a gunner. He continued to earn confidence as a receiver where he can play a bunch of different spots. I think he's gotten stronger.
Physically he just looks like he is in a better place. I think mentally he has a really good understanding of what's going on. He’s earned that confidence. Feel really good about Xavier Smith and he certainly earned the position that he's in and he is going to be a big-time factor for our football team."
"Well, like you said, every year, he's gotten better in everything from learning his plays to learning the concept, to running routes, every part of his game has improved," stated Rams WR Coach Eric Yarber. "He's become the consummate pro. He takes care of his body, he studies film, and now it's just him getting opportunities. We are receiver room is so deep. It's just him getting opportunity and experience to get on the field."
Konata Mumpfield
Mumpfield has been a big target for Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett throughout training camp and preseason, picking up his first touchdown against the Chargers. It's clear Sean McVay couldn't be happier with his seventh-round pick.
"Konata [Mumpfield] came in as a rookie and is mature beyond his years," stated McVay. "He reminded me of some of our defensive rookies last year. He has great demeanor, great disposition and great understanding of the game from a big picture perspective. I think he's wired to be able to win from the slot or on the outside. He’s done a great job. I think top to bottom this is as good of a six as we've had.”
