Rams Tender Exclusive Rights To Three Reliable Contributors

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have tendered offensive lineman Justin Dedich, receiver Xavier Smith, and kicker Harrison Mevis, setting them up to return next season.

All three players were exclusive rights free agents, due to their original draft status and lack of accrued seasons. In order to be an unrestricted free agent, a player must have four or more accrued seasons under their belt and in order to be a restricted free agent, a player must have three accrued seasons.

An accrued season is a season in which a player is on full pay status for at least six games as a member of the 53-man roster, injured reserve, or the physically unable to perform list.

Due to this move, all three players are tied to the Rams for the 2026 NFL season.

Justin Dedich

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Rams guard Justin Dedich (67) in a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Dedich increased his role this season, coming in for both Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson when they had to miss games due to injury. Dedich, who supplanted Beaux Limmer for the backup role, is an undrafted free agent out of USC, who has assisted on offense and on Special Teams.

Harrison Mevis

Mevis was a godsend for a Special Teams unit that consistently failed. Mevis' accuracy, regardless of opposition or environment, was excellent in 2025. Mevis missed only one kick on the season, nailing 51 of 52 kicks in the regular season (field goals and extra points), while putting in a perfect performance in the postseason.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams placekicker Harrison Mevis (92) kicks a forty-yard field goal held by punter Ethan Evans (42) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mevis' kick to the ball approach helped prevent the continuous blocks that plagued Joshua Karty, setting up the biggest moment of his career when he nailed the game-winning field goal in snowy Chicago that sent the Rams to the NFC Championship Game.

Mevis is on pace to be the Rams' kicker for the foreseeable future.

Xavier Smith

Smith had himself a preseason to remember, and with Tutu Atwell set to hit free agency, Smith could find a permanent role in the offense. Operating as a receiver, gunner, and returner, there really wasn't a job Smith couldn't do.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Smith had career highs in 2025, including a breakout performance against the Carolina Panthers during the regular season. After breaking into the Rams in 2024, Smith has set himself up for a big 2026 as the franchise has witnessed continous jumps in improvements for players entering their third year.

The good news for Smith is that he spent the 2023 season on the practice squad so he has a bit of an advantage compared to others, especially as the Rams have yet to address their lack of straight speed on offense.

