Why the Rams Are the Undisputed Best Team in the NFL

The Los Angeles Rams soared to the number one seed in the NFC after they were victorious in Week 12, and the Philadelphia Eagles lost to their divisional rival, the Dallas Cowboys. This was a huge win for the Rams, and they now find themselves controlling their own destiny as they near the final stretch of the season.

Their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers proves that they have the defense and offense it takes to dismantle teams that can reach the playoffs. Their two losses have been against the reigning Super Bowl champions and a fluky loss to the San Francisco 49ers. They're simply playing on a higher level than any other team in the league, and no team's gonna want to face them in the playoffs.

Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay congratulates cornerback Cobie Durant (14) after an interception for a touchdown in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst, and he wrote an article for FOX Sports breaking down the top ten best teams in the NFL after all that took place on Sunday. The Rams find themselves at the top of the list, reflecting their dominance against the Buccaneers at home.

"Sean McVay has created a juggernaut that can win gritty or pretty due to its creative schemes, versatile personnel and MVP-caliber quarterback. With the Rams rounding into championship form by issuing impressive beatdowns to emerging contenders, Los Angeles is clearly the league’s No. 1 team", said Brooks.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) acknowledges the crowd after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The biggest reason why the Rams are such a force to be reckoned with is due to their versatility in how they win games. Earlier in the season, they needed their defense to step up for them to win games. Then, it was in the hands of their offense and their explosiveness, headlined by Puka Nacua and his stellar start.

Once Nacua went down with his injury, they put the ball in Matthew Stafford's hands and allowed his connection with Davante Adams and the tight ends to flourish, resulting in methodical drives often ending with points.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) sets to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The point is that there's no blueprint to stopping the Rams' offense, because Sean McVay employs so many different sets and schemes in every game. The only reason the Rams have lost this season is due to them beating themselves, and that's what makes them the best team in the league.

They still have some games remaining on their schedule that will prove they're the best team in the NFL, including a rematch with the Seattle Seahawks and a potential playoff preview as they face the Detroit Lions in Week 15.

