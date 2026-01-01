Why Rams Aren't Taking It Easy in Week 18 vs. Cardinals

Last season, the Los Angeles Rams had a rare opportunity going into Week 18. By beating the Arizona Cardinals and getting some much-needed help from the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, and Washington Commanders, LA clinched the NFC, despite leading the Seattle Seahawks by just one game.



The Rams wound up resting Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and their other key starters, conceding the head-to-head win to the 'Hawks in the regular-season finale. They did the same thing in the year prior. However, LA is bucking the trend in 2025, as Head Coach Sean McVay has confirmed that his healthy first-teamers will suit up against the Arizona Cardinals.



Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rams still have plenty at stake



The past two seasons, Head Coach Sean McVay wasn't much concerned about playoff seeding. It sort of paid off for him and the Los Angeles Rams last year, as they wound up beating the five-seed Minnesota Vikings, while the Washington Commanders upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the three-six matchup.



This season might be a little different. There will be a couple of heavy underdogs in the NFC bracket: the injury-riddled Green Bay Packers and whoever wins the NFC South between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. Right now, the Rams are slated to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round. Here's a not-so-fun fact: Matthew Stafford has never beaten them with LA.



Sean McVay is right, the Rams need to remember what playing winning football feels like



Why Sean McVay is Making the Right Decision to Play Rams' Startershttps://t.co/5E8tPOVIW1 — Brock Vierra (@BrockVierra) December 31, 2025

If the Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18, while the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles will secure the fifth seed and a matchup with either the Bucs or the Panthers in the first round as opposed to the reigning Super Bowl champions. That feels like more than enough motivation for Stafford, Puka Nacua, and the rest of the starters to give it their all in the regular-season finale.



Not only is victory crucial to their playoff prospects, but the Rams will want to avoid going into the postseason off of three-straight losses. Week 18 represents an opportunity for this team to rebuild momentum and rediscover its offensive rhythm. FanDuel is expecting a comfortable win for LA, favoring the Rams by 7.5 points at home and listing them at -350 on the moneyline. The NFC West title, the No. 1 seed in the conference, and the first-round bye might be out of reach for Sean McVay and his squad, but there's still plenty on the line in Week 18.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

To see if the Rams can climb back into the five seed, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.