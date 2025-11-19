What the Rams Should Already be Preparing For
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the best teams in the NFL, and they have one of the best front offices in the league. Outside of general manager Les Snead's stellar track record when it comes to hitting on draft picks, he rolled the dice in the 2025 NFL draft, and it's paid off big time.
With an opportunity to address their secondary, the Rams traded their first round back last season to the Atlanta Falcons for their first rounder in the 2026 NFL draft. Due to this draft day trade, the Rams hold a top ten pick in the draft while simultaneously being a contender for the number one seed in the NFC.
2026 NFL Mock Draft
Mike Renner, sports writer for CBS Sports, published his fourth iteration of his mock draft, where he attempts to predict how next season's draft will go. A common prediction made on the Rams' behalf is that they'll use their first rounders to bolster their secondary as well as their offensive line.
Renner decides to go against the grain in this mock draft, as he believes the Rams will use both of their picks to address their defense. He predicts that they'll add safety Caleb Downs from Ohio State as well as linebacker Jake Golday from Cincinnati.
Helping Out the Secondary
"The Rams are a nickel-base team through and through. They want as many defensive backs on the field as possible on every play, and Downs is the kind of defender who can keep them strong against the run, even out of those looks", said Renner.
The Rams' secondary needed no help shutting down Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks offense, which has been one of the best all season long. However, their lack of star power in their secondary is something that needs to be addressed; they can't solely rely on the progression of their young stars like Kamren Kinchens or Cobie Durant.
Downs gives the Rams a dynamic playmaker who can be placed everywhere in their secondary. He can hold up in zone coverage, as well a holding down the middle of the field as a ball hawk. However, the area he excels at is his tackling.
His speed downfield makes him a hard tackler, and he can make plays on the ball to jar the football loose from receivers. He's precisely the type of prospect the Rams dream about in their secondary, and thanks to their draft-day trade with the Falcons, that dream can become reality.
Bolstering Their Defense
"Golday is a former edge rusher who's turned into one of the most complete linebackers in college football. He still has that edge size but moves like an undersized linebacker in space".
Golday has 92 total tackles so far this season, as well as 2 passes batted down, and 3.5 sacks. He's also forced a fumble. Like Renner said, he boasts impressive size for a linebacker, standing at 6' 4" and weighing in at 240 lbs.
Golday has a lot of experience on special teams, which immediately gives him a role in his rookie season. Similar to Downs, he's versatile and can be played in multiple ways at the linebacker position. Adding Golday would boost an already impressive Rams defense and would make their linebacker corps one of the scariest in the league.
Bryon Young and Nate Landman have anchored the Rams' defense all season long and have made their defensive front that much more impressive. Adding Golday to that mix would be another premier pass rusher, as well as another hard tackler over the middle of the field.
Is This a Good Draft Class?
If this mock draft were correct, I think the Rams would walk away big winners from the draft. They didn't address their offensive line, but they have later picks in the draft that they can use to address that. Their defense is already young and set up for the future, but they can never have enough talent on the defensive side.
Landman has been sensational for their defense this season, but he's a free agent next offseason. Golday could fill in that void left behind by his departure, and Downs is a stud who's played like the best safety in college football. These two players would transform an already elite defense and make the Rams' future even brighter.
