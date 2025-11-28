What’s in Store for the Rams in Week 13

This holiday season, only a small number of teams in the NFL have as much to be grateful for as the Los Angeles Rams. They're the number one seed in the NFC, they have the league MVP as their quarterback, and they look primed to make their third Super Bowl appearance in eight years.

Matthew Stafford is playing some of the best football of his entire career, and with Davante Adams and Puka Nacua at his disposal, there's no reason why he can't win another ring before he calls it quits and leaves the NFL for good.

Week 13 Preview

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during warmups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Rams have to feel good about themselves after steamrolling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on primetime, but they have to start looking ahead to their next opponent, which coincidentally also resides in the NFC South.

The Carolina Panthers are coming off a demoralizing loss to the San Francisco 49ers, where their offense couldn't capitalize on the continuous opportunities their defense handed to them. They're on the verge of greatness, as an upset win against the Rams would place them atop their division and gain back some of the respect they've lost in their multiple losses.

What’s at Stake?

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during warmups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This is a division-altering game for both sides, as a win for the Rams means further extending their lead against the rest of the NFC West, who are right on their heels as they cannot seem to lose. The 49ers and Seahawks are keeping pace with the Rams, and they're waiting for the opportunity to steal the division from under them.

Home advantage throughout the playoffs would be a monumental boost to their chances of securing another Super Bowl ring, so they simply cannot afford a loss against an opponent that's 6 - 6 through 12 games.

Game Plan for Success

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A lot of those wins can be attributed to their star running back, Rico Dowdle, who's had multiple games this season with over 100 rushing yards, including a 200-yard performance against the Miami Dolphins. The first step to beating this team will be to take him and their run game out of sync as early as possible, forcing the Panthers to having to rely on Bryce Young's arm to win them the game.

Young has been consistently inconsistent in his career so far, and the Rams have both the pass rush and secondary to cause him problems. Put the game in his hands, and the Rams are sure to continue their six-game win streak.

